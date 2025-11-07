Country Music Hall of Fame to Host Songwriter Session with Hardy

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will host a Songwriter Session with singer-songwriter HARDY on Saturday, Dec. 6. During Songwriter Sessions at the museum, accomplished songwriters behind classic and current hits visit the museum each week, sharing stories and songs.

The program will take place at noon in the museum’s CMA Theater and is included with museum admission and free to museum members. Visit the museum’s website to reserve tickets.

HARDY wrote his Top Ten country hits “Truck Bed,” “One Beer” featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, and “Wait in the Truck,” a collaboration with Lainey Wilson. He also wrote Dierks Bentley’s “Beers on Me,” Florida Georgia Line’s “Simple” and “Talk You Out of It,” LoCash’s “One Big Country Song,” Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country,” Carrie Underwood’s “Hate My Heart” and Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown,” “Sand in My Boots” and “Up Down.” HARDY’s songs have also been recorded by BRELAND, Brantley Gilbert, MacKenzie Porter, Post Malone, Jameson Rodgers, Cole Swindell and Country Music Hall of Fame member Kenny Chesney.

HARDY — who writes songs under his given name Michael Hardy — has won multiple Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Awards, as well as three CMA Triple Play awards, which recognize songwriters who chart three #1 songs within a twelve-month period; was named the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year; and is a three-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year. HARDY released his newest album, Country! Country!, in September.

This program is presented in support of the exhibition American Currents: State of the Music, which currently features HARDY. It will be filmed and premiere at a later date as part of the museum’s Live at the Hall digital program series, available to stream on the museum’s website.

