Country Music Hall of Fame to Host Lainey Wilson Panel

Lainey Wilson’s signature fashion statement — her omnipresent bell bottoms — calls to mind a look from the past, but Wilson’s music and style are fresh, modern, and ideally suited for her unique sensibility. Wilson and two of her main creative collaborators — CeCe Dawson and Raina Gir — will explore how Wilson’s style and branding have evolved as her profile has grown during a panel at the Country Music Hall of Fame ® and Museum on Saturday, Sept. 6.

This panel will explore an assortment of Wilson’s aesthetic, costuming and staging choices, examining how they have aligned with her artistic vision. The panel will also take stock of creative shifts throughout Wilson’s career and look ahead to what’s next for Wilson.

Museum writer-editor Jon Freeman will lead the discussion at 2:30 p.m. in the museum’s CMA Theater. The program is included with museum admission and free to museum members. Seating is limited and a program ticket is required. Reserve tickets in advance here.

The interview is offered in support of the museum’s exhibition Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails. The exhibition, running until June 2026, traces Wilson’s story from her upbringing on her family’s farm in Baskin, Louisiana, to her rise to global fame.

