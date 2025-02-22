Country Music Hall of Fame to Feature Steel Guitar Legend JayDee Maness in Nashville Cats Series

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum® will feature pedal steel guitarist JayDee Maness in an upcoming program for its in-depth interview series, Nashville Cats. The series began in 2006 by honoring Don Helms and Country Music Hall of Fame members Harold Bradley and Charlie McCoy. Since its inception nearly 20 years ago, Nashville Cats has showcased stories and songs from 53 musicians and session singers who have played important roles in support of artists in either the recording studio or on concert tours. The program featuring JayDee Maness will take place on Saturday, April 12, at 2:30 p.m. in the museum’s Ford Theater.

At the outset of his 60-plus-year career, renowned pedal steel guitarist JayDee Maness helped sow the seeds of country-rock, recording with the Byrds on their landmark 1968 album Sweetheart of the Rodeo and with Gram Parsons’ International Submarine Band. Additionally, he was a founding member of the Desert Rose Band and toured with Country Music Hall of Fame member Buck Owens’ Buckaroos. Many of music’s biggest names have sought out Maness’ driving, precise style — as a session musician, he has recorded with Elton John, Bonnie Raitt, Rod Stewart, Dwight Yoakam and Country Music Hall of Fame members Vince Gill, Ray Stevens and Tanya Tucker, among many others. Among his best-known contributions is the pedal steel solo on Eric Clapton’s multiplatinum 1992 single “Tears in Heaven.” His playing also appeared in the background music for the television series “The Dukes of Hazzard” throughout its seven-season run. Maness is an 18-time winner of the Academy of Country Music’s Steel Guitar Player of the Year award. The program is offered in support of the exhibition Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock, presented by City National Bank. The program is made possible in part by the Academy of Country Music.

The interview will be moderated by museum writer-editor Dave Paulson and will be illustrated with rare photos, film and recordings. After the program, Maness will sign commemorative Hatch Show Print posters.

Nashville Cats is included with museum admission and free to museum members. Seating is limited, and a program ticket is required for admittance. Visit the museum’s website for more information on the series, including videos of past programs and a full list of honorees.

The Nashville Cats series has highlighted subjects including Richie Albright, Eddie Bayers, Richard Bennett, Harold Bradley, David Briggs, James Burton, Jimmy Capps, Jerry Carrigan, Cindy Cashdollar, Dan Dugmore, Stuart Duncan, Duane Eddy, Ray Edenton, DJ Fontana, Paul Franklin, Sonny Garrish, Mac Gayden, Steve Gibson, Lloyd Green, Don Helms, John Hobbs, David Hood, Jim Horn, Jerry Kennedy, Millie Kirkham, Kenny Lovelace, Brent Mason, Mac McAnally, Charlie McCoy, Joey Miskulin, Bob Moore, Wayne Moss, Weldon Myrick, Herb Pedersen, Norbert Putnam, Mickey Raphael, Leon Rhodes, Michael Rhodes, Hargus “Pig” Robbins, Billy Sanford, Buddy Spicher, Ray Stevens, Gordon Stoker and Ray Walker of the Jordanaires, Robby Turner, Pete Wade, Bill Walker, Bergen White, Kristin Wilkinson, Bobby Wood, Chip Young, Reggie Young and Andrea Zonn.

