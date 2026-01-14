Country Music Hall of Fame’s Upcoming Poets and Prophets Series to Feature Josh Osborne

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will feature Josh Osborne in the next installment of its in-depth interview series Poets and Prophets. The series features songwriters who have made significant contributions to country music. The program will take place on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 2:30 p.m. in the museum’s Ford Theater and is included with museum admission.

Osborne began writing songs as a teenager. Born in Pike County, Kentucky, he moved to Nashville immediately after high school graduation in 1998 and signed his first publishing deal shortly thereafter. Osborne honed his craft for more than a decade before hitting his stride in the 2010s and earning his first #1 song with Country Music Hall of Fame member Kenny Chesney’s “Come Over” in 2012. Now one of Nashville’s go-to tunesmiths, he has scored more than 30 additional #1s, including “Drunk Last Night” (Eli Young Band); “Leave the Night On” and “Body Like a Back Road” (Sam Hunt); “One Man Band” (Old Dominion); “Sangria” and “My Eyes” (Blake Shelton) and “Sand in My Boots” (Morgan Wallen).

Osborne has won two Grammys for Best Country Song — in 2014 for “Merry Go ’Round” and in 2025 for “The Architect.” Both songs were recorded by Kacey Musgraves and co-written with her and Shane McAnally. He was named ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year in 2021 and NSAI’s Songwriter of the Year in 2019. In 2014, Osborne’s name was added to the Country Music Highway (U.S. Route 23), which runs through his home county in Kentucky.

The interview will be moderated by Museum Writer-Editor Allison Moorer and will be accompanied by photos, film and recordings. After the program, Osborne will sign commemorative Hatch Show Print posters.

The program is included with museum admission and free to museum members. Seating is limited, and a program ticket is required for admittance.

Other 2026 Poets and Prophets programs will feature Ashley Gorley on May 30 and Pat McLaughlin on Oct. 3.

The museum’s Poets and Prophets series was launched in 2007 and has spotlighted more than 50 highly regarded songwriters. A full list of previous Poets and Prophets honorees and videos of past interviews are available on the museum’s website.

