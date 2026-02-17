Country Music Hall of Fame Promotes Staff Members

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum has promoted four staff members to leadership positions within the museum’s guest relations, human resources, and marketing teams.

The promotions include the advancement of Maggie Banker to the museum’s senior staff team, with her elevation to the position of senior director of marketing. Museum promotions at the director or associate director levels include Denise Alvis as director of human resources, Nancy Cason as associate director of guest experience and Meredith Rife as associate director of social media.

Guest Relations

Nancy Cason has been promoted to associate director of guest experience. She oversees all aspects of the visitor experience for the museum, Hatch Show Print and Historic RCA Studio B, as well as other publicly ticketed events and programs. Cason’s responsibilities include overseeing the institution’s box-office operations, information and membership desks, guest experience staff and tour guides. During her 10 years with the museum, she has held roles in reservations, ticketing and guest experience, and most recently served as senior guest experience manager. She holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Eastern Michigan University.

Human Resources

Denise Alvis has been named director of human resources. In this role, she leads and implements human resources programs including recruiting, training, career development, performance management and internal processes, policies and procedures. Alvis also oversees employee relations and communications, company-wide training, employee retention, workers’ compensation and labor and employment law compliance. Prior to joining the museum in 2022, Alvis worked as director of human resources for National HealthCare Corporation. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Marketing

Maggie Banker has been promoted to senior director of marketing. In this role, Banker oversees the museum’s owned and paid media strategies in order to drive visibility, attendance and community connection. She leads integrated campaigns that elevate the museum’s brand and expand its reach to new and existing audiences. Banker joined the museum’s marketing team in 2018 and most recently served as director of marketing. Banker has over 12 years of marketing experience in the tourism, nonprofit, music and entertainment industries. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from the University of Iowa.

Meredith Rife has been named associate director of social media. In this role, she oversees the museum’s social media strategy, including organic content development, audience engagement and performance analysis. Since joining the museum in 2023, Rife most recently served as senior social media manager, supporting the social media presence of the museum and its properties. She has over six years of marketing experience focused on social media, including real estate marketing and work for Vanderbilt University. Rife holds a bachelor’s degree in interactive media from Middle Tennessee State University.

