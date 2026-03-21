Country Music Hall of Fame Opens American Currents Exhibition Celebrating the Best of Country Music in 2025

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum celebrated the opening of its newest exhibition, American Currents: State of the Music. Presented annually, American Currents takes a broad view of the genre over the past year to explore musical developments, artist achievements and notable events, as determined by the museum’s curators and editorial staff. The exhibit runs through January 2027 in the museum’s ACM Gallery.

Featured in American Currents is a selection of artists, musicians, and songwriters who figured prominently in country music in 2025. Among those represented with objects are the Biscuits & Banjos festival, Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland, Tyler Childers, Charley Crockett, Sierra Ferrell, Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Sierra Hull, I’m With Her, Alison Krauss and Union Station, Ella Langley, MJ Lenderman, Megan Moroney, Ringo Starr, Billy Strings, Zach Top, Morgan Wallen, Waxahatchee, Wednesday, Jesse Welles, Lainey Wilson and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Artists represented in a compilation of video footage that recaps significant performances and events, include collaborations between Julien Baker and TORRES, BigXthaPlug (Xavier Landum) and Bailey Zimmerman, Alison Brown and Steve Martin, and Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll, along with clips highlighting Kaitlin Butts, Luke Combs, Farm Aid, the Grand Ole Opry, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, among some of the others who are mentioned above.

Artists represented in the “Unbroken Circle” portion of the exhibit, which highlights musical connections between artists and those who have influenced them or share their musical perspectives, include Ken Pomeroy and John Denver, Carter Faith and Country Music Hall of Fame member Tammy Wynette, and Muscadine Bloodline and Turnpike Troubadours.

Additionally, the exhibit recaps the year’s chart-topping country albums and singles, as well as the highest-grossing tours, and includes touchscreen interactives highlighting key awards show moments.

In support of the exhibition’s opening, the museum will host related programming, including a Songwriter Session with Carter Faith on March 21 and a Musician Spotlight with Sierra Hull on March. 22. Visit the museum’s website for more details on the related program and the exhibit.

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