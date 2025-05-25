Country Music Hall of Fame Expands Summer Family Programming with Daily Activities and Local Discounts

This summer, the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum is offering additional daily programs for families. The museum will continue offering free admission for local youth and discounted admission for up to two accompanying adults, providing an opportunity for locals to explore the history of country music. The free and discounted admission applies to those living in Davidson and its bordering counties – Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.

Museum visitors can explore, discover and create all summer long through a variety of family-friendly programs and activities. Young explorer and sensory kits, scavenger hunts, coloring pages and gallery interactives are always available. The museum will also offer drop-in programming and workshops for diverse family audiences throughout the week. Visitors are encouraged to reserve tickets in advance on the museum’s website.

Between Memorial Day and August 10, increased daily programming and workshops for families will include:

Mondays, 10 a.m. to Noon – Family Program: Friendship Bracelets

Concertgoers everywhere are trading bracelets with fellow fans and their favorite artists to symbolize friendship and unity. Museum visitors can create their very own friendship bracelet, then trade creations with a friend to signify their connection or keep it as a reminder of their experience. (All ages)

Instruments all work in unique ways. Participants can invent their very own instrument using everyday items and their creativity. (All ages)

Museum visitors can bow a fiddle, pluck a banjo and strum a ukulele. This program offers budding musicians a chance to try instruments that are new to them as well as those that are familiar. Instructors will offer guidance as participants try their hand at all the instruments at the zoo. (All ages)

June 23 – 28, at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – String City: Nashville’s Tradition of Music and Puppetry

Marionettes, rod puppetry, shadow animation and an ever-changing stage-set tell the story of country music as it relates to Nashville’s transformation into Music City. Visitors will experience this exciting true story through nearly 100 puppets, which represent artists ranging from the Staple Singers to Johnny Cash to Taylor Swift. String City was created and is presented by the Nashville Public Library’s Wishing Chair Productions in collaboration with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and was made possible in part by a special gift from Judy and Steve Turner to the Nashville Public Library Foundation.

Local youth 18 and under who are residents of Nashville-Davidson and bordering counties, including Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson always receive free admission, plus 25% off admission for up to two accompanying adults. Proof of residency is required. For more information, please visit website or inquire at the Museum Box Office.

The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Timed tickets are available for museum entry between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., with a limited number of museum admission tickets available each day. Find tickets here.

