Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Names New Troubadour Advisory Council Members and Leadership Team

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s Troubadour Advisory Council, comprised of talented and dedicated young leaders in the Nashville community, has named its 2023 members and leadership team.

The leadership team includes:

Katie Cline Moore, Chair (Owner, Cline Co Business & Financial Management)

Zach Farnum, Vice Chair (Owner, 117 Entertainment)

Nina Jenkins Fisher, Vice Chair (Senior Director, Creative, Jody Williams Songs)

Patrick Thomas, Vice Chair (President, Silverfish Media)

The newly appointed leadership team will work closely with the Troubadour Advisory Council’s 2023 members, including:

Scott Adkins (President/CEO, Adkins Entertainment x Adkins Publicity)

Chris Beverly, Esq. (Judicial Law Clerk, Fifth Circuit Court of Davidson County)

Lyndsay Church (Senior Director, Promotion & Artist Development, Arista Nashville, Sony Music Nashville)

Kasey Cleckler (Owner, Executive + Performance Coach, Cape + Anchor)

Betsy Lee (Business Manager, FBMM)

Elizabeth Lombardi, Esq. (Executive, Music Business Affairs, Creative Artists Agency)

Brenden Oliver (Senior Manager of Awards, Country Music Association)

Will Overton (Business Development, Built Technologies)

Annie Reuter (Managing Editor, American Songwriter)

Carter Robinson (SVP Financial Advisor, Music Entertainment & Sports Group, Pinnacle Bank)

Karen Schillinger (Booking Professional, Creative Artists Agency)

Molly Shehan (Partner, Milom Crow Kelley Beckett Shehan PLC)

Mary Lauren Teague (Asst. Professor of Music Business, Belmont University; Owner, Dotted i Entertainment)

Casey Thomas (Director, Publicity and Creative, Monument Records)

Josh Tomlinson (Director, Creative, BMI)

About Troubadour Membership

A community of young professionals, Troubadour members enjoy quarterly networking events at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. They connect with other like-minded professionals, ages 21-45, and play a part in supporting the museum’s educational mission.

Troubadour membership directly supports the museum’s Community Counts program, which provides free museum admission to youth from Davidson County and bordering counties.

For more information, including benefits, visit: www.CountryMusicHallofFame. org/Troubadour.