Country Music Artist Kenny Chesney to Have a Residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas

Kenny Chesney, the songwriter/superstar, brings his full-tilt brand of American music to Sphere in Las Vegas.

“I’m always looking for ways to deepen the way No Shoes Nation experiences this music,” Chesney says of his decision to make 2025’s tour a trip to the next-level venue. “Over the years, they have shown me through their own response to these songs how passionate they are about what they mean, how these songs are part of their lives. When people give you that much heart, I want to give them even more.

“When we started talking about all of the possibilities playing Sphere offered, I was all in. Just the idea of 4D technology and the impossibly dialed in sound raises the experience for No Shoes Nation, literally immersing them in music, visuals, sound and being together. To me, this is going to be a whole new way of rocking the fans, and I can’t wait.”

The only country artist to be in Billboard’s Top 10 Touring Acts of the Last 25 Years for the last 15 years, Chesney joins the select cultural icons U2, Dead & Company, Eagles, Phish and Afterlife Presents Anyma to headline the 17,600-seat spherical venue that has redefined the live entertainment experience and employs next-generation technologies. Sphere is known for its 167,000 individual speakers, which can be dialed in to each section with dazzling specificity, and fully immersive visual capabilities that deliver over 171 million pixels across a 160,000 square foot screen wrapping up, over and around the audience, plus 4D technologies including haptic seats.

With technology so advanced, the video content had to be shot on a special camera developed specifically for Sphere’s configuration, these shows will deliver the eight-time Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year as he’s never been seen before. They will also heighten the sensation of the music as those speakers exist behind the 16K x 16K resolution wraparound screen, the world’s highest-resolution LED display.

So powerful was the technology that Chesney said “yes,” without ever attending a concert.

He explains, “When we started talking, I flew to Vegas with my key tour team. We stood on the floor as they ran the film of U2’s show and we were completely consumed. We could see the band, but it was so much more than that. It almost took what they were doing and multiplied it by another dimension.

“Knowing how much intensity our shows generate, my mind started thinking about all the things we could do. Once you see how the show wraps all the way around you, the dreaming begins.”

Kept under wraps for nearly a year, Chesney and his team, along with experts from Sphere Studios’ tech and creative teams, have been working to create what will be a whole new experience in the way his music is experienced. With a vast catalogue of songs to draw from, these landmark shows will deliver a fully immersive and completely unique experience.

To access the experience, there are several ways to find your dimension:

Vibee, the music-forward destination experience company, is the official VIP Concert & Hotel Package partner for Kenny Chesney’s Live at Sphere residency. Vibee is offering various package tiers, each which allow fans to exclusively get their hands on tickets ahead of the general public on-sale. All Vibee packages offer guests a choice of premium tickets including Sandbar (general admission floor) or reserved seating, a collectable laminate and lanyard and access to an immersive fan experience curated in partnership with Kenny Chesney himself. For more information and to get early access to tickets via packages on sale now, visit KennyChesney.Vibee.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 31 starting at 10 a.m. PT via KennyChesney.com. Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas is presented by Blue Chair Bay® Rum.

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas dates below:

Thursday, May 22

Saturday, May 24

Sunday, May 25

Wednesday, May 28

Friday, May 30

Saturday, May 31

Wednesday, June 4

Friday, June 6

Saturday, June 7

Wednesday, June 11

Friday, June 13

Saturday, June 14

