Country Music Artist Ingrid Andress Addresses Anthem Performance and Heads to Rehab

Nashville-based country artist Ingrid Andress performed the national anthem at the MLB homerun derby event on Monday evening in Arlington, Texas.

The performance has gone viral, and many outlets have called it one of the worst renditions of the national anthem. Fans were confused at the performance as Andress missed a few notes and struggled to complete the song.

On Tuesday, Ingrid addressed her performance on X stating, “I’m not going to bullxxxx y’all, I was drunk last night. I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. I apologize to the MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun.”

Andress is a singer/songwriter who has written songs for LANY, Charli XCX, and Fletcher. Her first country album “Lady Like” earned her three GRAMMY nominations in 2021. Andress just announced a new song will be released on July 24th titled “Colorado.”

