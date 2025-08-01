Country Line Dancing Festival Returns to Nashville

Nashville Dance Fest returns to the heart of Music City from September 5–7, 2025 at 2611 McGavock Pike with an action-packed weekend full of live country music, high-energy dancing and national dance competitions.

This unique three-day outdoor festival, hailed as a top destination for country dance fans worldwide, has become a bucket-list event for line dancers, swing dancers, music lovers and creatives. With attendees coming from across 48 U.S. states and seven countries, the festival has grown to represent more than just a weekend getaway — it’s a thriving community celebration. Event organizers will take over 90,000 square feet inside and outside at the Nashville Palace located at 2611 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214 to include four main dance floors, a main stage, food trucks, retail vendors, activations, VIP lounges and more.

What to Expect in 2025:

70+ dance workshops from nationally renowned instructors

All-level instruction for line dance, swing, two-step, and social styles

Open & Pro/Am competitions with cash prizes, trophies & scholarship awards

Three nights of concerts from chart-topping and rising country stars

Vendor village featuring western wear, boots, dance apparel, and handmade goods

Food trucks, craft cocktails, and lounge zones throughout the 90,000 sq ft outdoor space

The festival boasts nightly concerts by some of Nashville’s favorite artists and will include:

Festival Concert Lineup

Friday: Erin Kinsey, Kaleb Sanders and Sheyna Gee

Saturday: Chase McDaniel, Teddy Robb and Myles Erlick

Sunday: Annie Bosko and Justin Holmes

“We are thrilled to bring back this incredible event to Nashville for our Volume 3,” said Co-Founder Taylor Winston. “With everything located in one fantastic space at Nashville Palace, we’re able to offer a more well-rounded experience for our attendees. Those who join us will see firsthand how the magic of music and dance has the power to bring healing, connection and joy to our communities. Nashville is such a vibrant city and serves as the ideal backdrop for this annual event.”

Nashville Dance Fest aims to be an unparalleled experience, drawing attendees from around the world to participate in the area’s top destination event. Organizers encourage attendees to get their tickets early as they are expected to sell out. Visit their website at www.NashvilleDanceFest.com.

