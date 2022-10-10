Country Artist Jimmie Allen & Pro Bowler Sean Rash to Host Tournament at Smyrna Bowling Center

Country music artist Jimmie Allen and one of the top players in the Professional Bowlers Association, Sean Rash, have organized a bowling tournament at Smyrna Bowling Center this Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th.

This special Veterans Day event is a fundraiser for Bowlers to Veterans Link, a national nonprofit charity (501(c)3) that supports America’s veteran and active-duty service men and women through myriad recreational therapy programs and services to speed recuperation and boost morale

Youth, seniors and adult league bowlers are invited to register.

The event, beginning at 6:30pm, includes three games, t-shirt, goodie bag and an autograph session with Jimmie Allen and Sean Rash.

Registration before November 1 is $100. After November 1, the fee increases to $125.

Call (615) 355-0501 or stop by in person to get signed up. Smyrna Bowling Center is located at 95 Weakley Lane.

Allen began bowling during the pandemic calling it his pandemic passion and he now bowls several hours a day. He also belongs to five different bowling leagues. In 2023, he plans to try out for the Professional Bowlers Association.

“Since the moment my friend Cortland Finnegan introduced me to bowling, I’ve been hooked,” said Jimmie Allen in the PBA release. “I’ve been a fan of the PBA for years as a viewer. But I’m excited for the next part of my journey with the PBA, and that is to make bowling a worldwide sport with the same respect that’s given to basketball, baseball, and football.”

Follow Smyrna Bowling on Facebook for more.