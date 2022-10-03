Monday, October 3, 2022
Country Artist Hardy Recovering From Injuries After Tour Bus Accident

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
photo by TANNER GALLAGHER

Country artist, Hardy shared on social media that he, along with three others, were involved in a tour bus accident over the weekend. The country artist was returning from a show in Bristol when the accident occurred.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol report states the accident occurred on Sunday around 2 am on Interstate 40 near the Wilson County border, according to WKRN. It was reported those who were injured include Hardy, a 32-year-old passenger, and his tour bus driver from Gallatin, adds WKRN.

Hardy shared on social media his driver remains hospitalized and his family is with him as he recovers. He also asked fans to pray for his road family. Under doctors advisement, Hardy will take the next couple of weeks to recover. There’s no update yet on if any shows will be canceled at this time.

Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what's trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment.
