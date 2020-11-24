Beloved country artist Hal Ketchum has died at the age of 67, due to complications of dementia.

The announcement of his passing was shared by his wife Andrea via Facebook. She wrote, “With great sadness and grief we announce that Hal passed away peacefully last night at home due to complications of Dementia. May his music live on forever in your hearts and bring you peace.”

Ketchum sold over five million albums and had half-dozen Top 10 hits – including staples like “Small Town Saturday Night” and “Hearts Are Gonna Roll.” He was also a member of the Grand Ole Opry and performed several times at the Franklin Theatre.

The Opry shared on Facebook a quote from Ketchum, “There is an indescribable place on that stage where it feels like you are a part of history, a very fine history, and I really like that a lot. I felt the magic of the Opry the first time, and, so, I came to it in amazement.” – Hal Ketchum

It continued “Thank you, Hal, for your contributions to our Opry family- you’ll forever have a place in our hearts and our home.”

Ketchum retired from touring back in 2019 after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. His last live performance was in 2018 at Greune Hall in New Braunfels, Texas.