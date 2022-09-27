Country Artist Craig Morgan to Hold Book Signing at Barnes and Noble

Country artist, Craig Morgan recently released his memoir God, Family, Country.

In support of his new book, Craig will hold a book signing on Thursday, September 29th at Barnes and Noble, located at 1701 Mallory Lane in Brentwood, at 5 pm. The event is free to attend, this will be his only local book signing. This event will include a discussion, Q&A, photo op, and live book signing. You can call the store to reserve your book for the event at 615-377-9979. You can also purchase the book online here.

Stories found in the book include Craig’s road to success, from his humble childhood in Tennessee to his years as an elite military operative to his country music stardom with over 25 Billboard charting hits. Craig shares never-before-heard stories, like his covert operations with the CIA, his time as an undercover agent fighting sex traffickers in Thailand or his experiences competing in the survival TV series Beyond the Edge.

An expanded God, Family, Country (Deluxe Edition) album will release November 11, 2022 featuring four new tracks including his powerful new single “How You Make A Man.”

Craig will launch his headlining Operation Finally Home Welcomes “God, Family, Country Tour 2022” with Craig Morgan this fall joined by country hit-maker Ray Fulcher to open the shows with a stop in Nashville at The Ryman on Veterans Day.