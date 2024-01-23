Country Artist Chris Young Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

Country artist, Chris Young, was arrested on Monday evening at a Nashville bar, reports WKRN.

Young was at a bar on Demonbreun, TABC agents entered the bar for a compliance check. The agent requested Young’s ID, the agent returned his ID and continued checking staff’s ABC license.

Young then started questioning agents and proceeded to record them stated the affidavit. The agents then left the bar continuing to another one.

As the TABC agent walked to the door, “Young put his hands out to stop me from leaving the bar and struck me on the shoulder,” according to the TABC agent.

The agent pushed Young ‘to create distance’ and then bar customers got between the agent and Young and began ‘yelling and screaming,’ according to an affidavit, reports WKRN.

Arrest documents show it took two agents to detain Young and put him in handcuffs. As the agents tried to leave the bar, people who were with Young started following them.

It was noted Young’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, he was also noted to have slurred speech.

Young was booked into Metro Jail charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault of an officer. Young was released early on Tuesday morning.