Thursday, July 28, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeEntertainmentCountry Artist Brett Eldredge Shoots Latest Music Video in Gallatin, TN
EntertainmentGallatinLocal LivingSumner County

Country Artist Brett Eldredge Shoots Latest Music Video in Gallatin, TN

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
58
photo from Brett Eldredge/Warner Music

Country artist, Brett Eldredge recently released his latest album Songs About You. The title track “Songs About You” has an accompanying music video shot in Gallatin, TN.

City of Gallatin shared on social media, “Shot in Gallatin – Brett Eldredge is a bona fide Nashville superstar. He has a new album called ‘Songs About You’ and the video for the title track was shot in downtown Gallatin.”

Eldredge added on social media, “SONGS ABOUT YOU video is out! This video is so damn cool! Go watch it and let me know what ya think!”

Every single on the new album was co-written by Eldredge. In a statement released about the album, he shared, “In the process of making this album and through the work I’ve been doing on myself, it’s given me the confidence to dig down deep and say ‘this is me,’” said Eldredge. “I’ve never sounded more like myself than I do on this record!”

The new music follows his seven country-radio No. 1’s, nine Gold and Platinum-certified singles, two Gold-certified albums, multiple CMA, ACM and CMT Music nominations and wins and most recently, his critically acclaimed fourth studio record, Sunday Drive.

Find Eldredge out on tour now in support of Songs About You, the closest tour stop to Nashville is in Louisville, Kentucky on September 22.

Previous articleNashville SC Academy Product Alejandro Carrillo Selected to the Inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game
Next articleThe Ultimate Summer Boat Day In Nashville
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.