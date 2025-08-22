Council OKs $6.4M Construction for Medical Center Parkway Phase II

The Murfreesboro City Council voted Aug. 21, 2025, to authorize construction for Phase II of the Medical Center Parkway widening, utilizing the City’s existing annual contracts. The improvements will increase capacity and improve traffic flow to alleviate congestion on the highly developed roadway experiencing commercial and office development.

A joint group of construction firms completed Phase I and the same, Rollins Excavating, Hawkins Asphalt, S&W Contracting, and Pope Striping will soon begin Phase II.

“Using these annual contracts allowed City staff to more closely direct the contractor’s work to minimize traffic disruptions and control the pace of work more efficiently,” said Public Infrastructure Executive Director Chris Griffith. “This approach in Phase I saved approximately 27 percent in costs, reducing the engineer’s initial estimate of $8.5 million to a final construction cost of $6.1 million.”

Due to the financial cost savings, City engineers recommended utilizing the same annual contracts for the construction of Phase II, which widens Medical Center to six lanes from Thompson Lane to the Fountains at Gateway. The City is funding the $6.4 million estimated cost of construction through the FY21 and FY22 CIP budgets. Phase II is anticipated to start in September of this year and be completed by early 2027.

The project adds an additional thru lane in both directions along with turn lanes and traffic signal modifications from Thompson Lane to the Fountains at Gateway. Phase I extended the project from the I-24 interchange to Thompson Lane. Later, Phase III will extend from the Fountains to NW. Broad St. The 3.41-mile project is being constructed in multiple phases to minimize traffic disruptions in this corridor.

The City contracted Energy Land and Infrastructure, LLC for the professional services contract for design of the project.

