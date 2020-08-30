The Sage Awards has been presented by the Council on Aging each year since 1991. Nominations are now open for the 2021 Sage Awards event to take place on May 10.

The awards recognize older Middle Tennesseans who have made outstanding, lifelong contributions to improve the quality of life in their communities.

In addition, they also recognize one organization (for-profit, non-profit, or government agency) that has made a significant and positive impact on the lives of older adults in Middle Tennessee.

Below are the criteria for individual nominations.

Nominees may be either active or retired professionals or community volunteers age 50 or older.

Nominees must reside in Middle Tennessee.

Nominees may be nominated as individuals or as couples. Nominations for individuals or couples who may have been nominated in previous years, and not selected, are encouraged.

Award recipients will be honored at the 2021 Sage Awards Luncheon on Monday, May 10, 2021. Recipients are required to be present.

Make your individual nomination here.

Criteria for Organization nominations.

This award is open to any organization that makes a significant and positive impact on the lives of older adults in Middle Tennessee. Organizations should demonstrate a reputation for valuing and advocating for older adults, and for making outstanding contributions on behalf of older adults.Special consideration will be given to applicants that demonstrate collaboration with other businesses, non-profits, or government in their corporate social responsibility efforts. A representative from the organization is required to be in attendance at the Sage Awards luncheon.

Make your organization nomination here.