Could Nashville Land a Sphere Music Venue?

The Sphere opened in Las Vegas in 2023, and now Sphere Entertainment is considering opening a smaller version in Nashville, reports Axios.

There are no specific details available on this project in terms of where it might be built or when it would open.

Sphere Entertainment has not officially responded to the possibility of Nashville gaining a smaller version of the Sphere. The company did announce a second location would be built in Prince George’s County, a destination in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, a smaller version of the Las Vegas venue.

The Sphere is a massive glowing orb that attracts attention in Las Vegas and was built at a cost of $2.3 billion. It gives the concert attendee a full immersive experience with curved screens projecting during the show. A few of the artists that have had residencies include Kenny Chesney, U2, The Eagles, and more.

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