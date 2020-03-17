Some businesses are choosing to temporarily close due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Here is a list we’ve compiled to date. If your business is temporarily closing, send an email to info@rutherfordsource.com and we will add it to the list.
1Short Mountain Distillery
Closed to the public March 16 – March 20. Bottle sales by appointment only.
2Hollister Co.
Via Facebook, the company announced they would temporarily close all stores until further notice.
3Discovery Center
Out of an abundance of caution and to assist with our community’s mitigation efforts, the Discovery Center has made the decision to close temporarily beginning Monday, March 16.
We anticipate remaining closed for two weeks, through Friday, March 27, but will continue to evaluate the situation and post updates as they’re available. During that time, all events and programs are effectively canceled
4MTSU’s Tennessee Small Business Development Center
TSBDC centers are not accepting walk-in or in-person client meetings at this time. Counseling will continue via phone, email, and online video conferencing methods. Learn more here.
5Murfreesboro City Golf Facilities
Old Fort Golf Club, The VA Golf Course, and Bloomfield Links are closed March 17-Sunday, March 22, at this time.
6Murfreesboro Parks & Rec
Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation facilities are closed Monday March 16 – Friday, April 3. The following indoor facilities are also closed: Adams Tennis Complex Indoor Courts (outdoor courts and restrooms remain open), Sports*Com, Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center, Cannonsburgh Village grounds and Visitor’s Center, McFadden Community Center, Patterson Park Community Center, St. Clair Street Senior Center and Wilderness Station
7Rutherford County Library
Rutherford County Library System is closed through Saturday, March 21. Read more here.
8La Vergne Library
The La Vergne Public Library will be closed starting Sunday, March 15 and will not open until after Saturday, March 21.
9La Vergne Parks
All parks in the City of La Vergne were closed indefinitely beginning Sunday, March 15, 2020. All greenways will remain open until further notice.
10La Vergne Senior Center
The La Vergne Senior Center will be closed until further notice. City staff will be deep cleaning the center in the interim to ensure the center is clean and safe when the center does reopen.