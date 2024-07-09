Cool Down this Summer with a Refreshing Icebox Pie

Phew – we’ve sure entered our summer heat wave! With temperatures skyrocketing and humidity flowing like a wave, it officially feels like the season of summer is upon us. It might seem like the only way to stay cool is to chase down a pool or stick inside with the air conditioning, but a sweet, refreshing treat might just help beat the heat.

Papa C Pies offers some deliciously cool icebox-style pies featuring favorite summer flavors. Cool down this summer with these ice-cold pies!

Frozen Margarita Pie

There’s no need to wait for Happy Hour—it’s 5 o’clock somewhere when you order a Frozen Margarita Pie! This cooling pie is perfect for a summer heat wave and indulging in some summer fun. It’s made with a Snyder’s Hanover Pretzel crust and a delectable filling of light cream, lime juice and zest, a splash of tequila, and triple sec. While this pie includes alcohol, the amount is just enough to be tasted. Frozen Margarita Pie comes in the Large 9” Deep Dish variety (8-10 servings) at Papa C Pies and should be served chilled.

P.S. Frozen Margarita Pie is a seasonal offering. Enjoy this pie before it leaves on July 31!

Lemon Icebox Pie

Lean towards the refreshing flavors of summer lemonade with Lemon Icebox Pie! With rich flavor but light texture, this scratch-made pie features a graham cracker crust and a creamy custard filling made from real lemon juice and sweetened condensed milk. For added indulgence, this lemony pie has a Swiss Meringue piped topping. Choose from 6” Deep Dish (2-3 servings) or 9” Deep Dish (8-10 servings) for a refreshingly fabulous Lemon Icebox Pie. Serve chilled.

Key Lime Pie

Take a trip to the Florida Keys without leaving home! This classically prepared Key Lime Pie at Papa C Pies is made from Nellie & Joe’s authentic Key West Lime Juice. The creamy, bright lime custard filling is poured into Papa C Pies’ handmade graham cracker crust for the perfect pairing. You’ll stay cool and refreshed this summer when you swing by the bakery for a freshly prepared Key Lime Pie. Choose from 6” Deep Dish (2-3 servings) or 9” Deep Dish (8-10 servings), and serve chilled.

Stay Cool this Summer with Papa C Pies

Visit Papa C Pies at 99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, in Brentwood. The store is open Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6:30 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm. Short on time? Swing through their drive-through or order ahead for pickup or shipping today!

Have a question for Papa C Pies? Fill out the form below:

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email