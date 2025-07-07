Cookie Delivery Chain Insomnia Cookies Opens First Murfreesboro Location

Anyone who has had the late-night cravings while studying in college, or hanging on a weekend has probably had cookie cravings more than once. Something thick and chocolaty, perhaps filled with rich frosting or chilled ice cream. Insomnia Cookies, newly opened at 225 North Rutherford Boulevard in Murfreesboro, was envisioned by founder Seth Berkowitz as he was sitting in his dorm room at the University of Pennsylvania. He wanted something warm, delicious and delivered to him.

“I just thought a warm cookie worked,” Berkowitz, 43, told CNBC Make It. “It was a craving that I was looking for, and it was clear that it was something that resonated with others.”

Named after his affliction, Insomnia Cookies opened its first brick-and-mortar location in 2006 in Syracuse, New York, and then began sending out food trucks with their tasty treats in 2008. They opened their 200th store in 2021. That same year, they introduced a new concept in South Philadelphia, Insomnia Destination, which they call a “sweeteasy.” At this location, guests craft custom-made cookie concoctions on site, according to their website. It also has a milk and milkshake bar. In 2023, they expanded outside the United States.

Insomnia Cookies offers a large assortment of gourmet cookies, with new, limited-time flavors being introduced regularly. Chocolate Chunk and Double Chocolate Mint cookies are their two best-sellers, as is their Red Velvet Cookie during the holidays. Summer offers include Lemon White Chocolate, Strawberry Lemonade and Carrot Cake Filled.

In 2016, the company introduced vegan and gluten-free cookies, including Vegan Double Chocolate Chunk and Gluten Free Chocolate Chip.

Their deluxe cookies include Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Salted Caramel, and S’mores. They also have three types of brownies, ice cream cookie-wiches, cookie cakes, and ice cream. And, of course, milk to go with the cookies.

Ice cream flavors include everything from the traditional, like chocolate and vanilla, to the creative, like “Caramellionaire,” and “Dreamweaver.” Caramellionaire is made of salted caramel cookies whipped into salted caramel ice cream with creamy caramel swirls. Dreamweaver is made of double chocolate cookies blended into purple s’mores ice cream with fudge and white stars. Ice cream can be topped with caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, brownie bites, chopped M&Ms, cookie dough bits or rainbow sprinkles.

Cookie boxes of varying sizes are available for delivery, and they also offer catering with boxes of cookies feeding up to 100. Cookies are delivered warm, fresh out of the oven.

Their rewards program offers discounts and special offers. For every dollar spent, members earn ten reward points.

Krispy Kreme acquired Insomnia Cookies in 2018. Then, in 2024, Krispy Kreme sold its shares in the company to Verlinvest and Mistral Equity Partners.

Pick up hours begin at noon and go until 1:00 a.m., Sunday through Wednesday. Hours on Thursday and Friday are from 11:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m., and Saturday from noon until 3:00 a.m. Delivery hours are until 1:00 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and Thursday through Saturday until 3:00 a.m.

MORE EAT & DRINK NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email