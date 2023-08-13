Cookie Co. is Coming to Tennessee

Donna Vissman
photo from Restaurant News

California-based cookie company, Cookie Co. has plans to expand to Tennessee, reports Restaurant News.

A Cookie Co. representative shared with us, “We are opening later this year in Cool Springs and Franklin. Two separate locations with two separate franchisees.”

Currently, on their website they are hiring for a Franklin and Cool Springs location, those interested in employment, should visit the website here. 

The company plans to open 28 locations across the country in Nevada, Idaho, Indiana, and Utah.

Cookie Co. was founded in 2020 during the height of the pandemic by Elise and Matt Thomas. The first Cookie Co. brick-and-mortar shop opened just around the corner from the founders’ home, allowing the company to serve more loyal Cookie Co. fans. The menu includes a variety of freshly baked cookies with three new ones rotating each week.

