Convicted Violent Sex Offender Wanted In Rutherford County Arrested In Mt. Juliet

A convicted violent sex offender wanted on multiple felony charges in Rutherford County was taken into custody in Mt. Juliet after a license plate reader alert helped officers track his location.

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According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, an MJPD license plate reader alert notified officers when a 38-year-old Nashville man entered the city on Lebanon Road in a Ford Fusion on Thursday afternoon. Officers coordinated a search and quickly located and stopped the suspect near Lebanon Road and South Greenhill Road.

Police said the man was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities said the suspect had been wanted by Rutherford County officials since May 30 on multiple charges, including felony aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault involving strangulation, aggravated burglary, preventing a victim from calling 911, and other related offenses.

Mt. Juliet police said the arrest highlights the role of technology, coordination, and officer efforts in locating dangerous offenders and helping bring justice to victims.

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