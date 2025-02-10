Convicted Felon Arrested on 19 Outstanding Domestic-Related Warrants

February 6, 2025 – A 31-year-old convicted felon is being held without bond on 19 outstanding warrants after he was located by Robbery Operations detectives in Hermitage. Deshawn Williams started accruing a series of domestic-related charges last fall after he began repeatedly stalking the mother of his children both at her home and through social media.

Last October Williams went to the woman’s South Nashville home, tore her doorbell camera off the frame and threw heavy objects at her window that broke the glass. Their three children were inside at the time.

Throughout the fall, with outstanding warrants, Williams would frequently return to the woman’s home causing damages to her windows, doors and garage attempting to gain entry which caused her to move to another residence. This as efforts continued to bring Williams into custody.

On November 8, Williams fled from officers in North Nashville as they attempted to arrest him.

After she moved, Williams began sending threatening texts and Facebook messages. On December 30, the woman was made aware of a video posted to the same Facebook account that had been sending her threatening messages. In the video, Williams is standing over the woman’s deceased brother’s grave urinating and pouring alcohol on it while talking to him about the victim.

Williams was taken into custody in the Hermitage area by detectives this morning. He was booked in on outstanding warrants for aggravated child endangerment, aggravated stalking, aggravated criminal trespassing, desecration of a place of worship or burial, felony vandalism, and especially aggravated stalking, among other charges.

Williams was convicted of attempted second degree murder in 2010 and sentenced to eight years.

Source: MNPD

