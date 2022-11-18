Convicted Felon Adrian Abernathy Wanted on Vehicular Homicide and Gun Charges

Fatal crash investigators have determined that a man lied when he claimed he was a passenger, not the driver, in a stolen Lincoln Navigator SUV when it crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit ramp from I-65 north on Sunday night, October 16.

Adrian Abernathy, 29, claimed he was a rear seat passenger at the time of the crash, which killed Todd Bryant, 29, of Antioch. Abernathy said Bryant was driving.

Investigation by Officer Russ Ward shows that the seating positions were reversed: Abernathy was driving and Bryant was in the back seat. The Navigator is believed to have been traveling in excess of 100 mph shortly before the crash occurred.

Arrest warrants have now been issued charging Abernathy with vehicular homicide by intoxication, three counts of reckless aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, gun theft, vehicle theft, and providing false information to police.

Anyone seeing Abernathy, who is on federal probation, or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.