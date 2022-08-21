Sunday, August 21, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeCrimeContacted About a Long-Lost Relative’s Inheritance? Hold on a Minute; It May...
CrimeNews

Contacted About a Long-Lost Relative’s Inheritance? Hold on a Minute; It May be a Scam.

Source Staff
By Source Staff
0
25

The FTC has been getting reports of people getting letters in the mail from a law firm. They are, they say, looking for the heir of a multi-million-dollar inheritance. And they think it might be you. (Spoiler alert: it’s not.)

Here’s what they offer: they’ll split the inheritance between you, their law firm, and some charities. One other thing: they say you have to keep this information secret and reach out to them by email — immediately.

So what’s really happening? This is not a lawyer — it’s a scammer. And if you email them, they’ll probably try to get your personal information, like your Social Security or bank account numbers, your money — or both. And that inheritance? It doesn’t exist.

Here’s what to do if you get one of these letters:

  • Don’t respond. Keep your money — and your information — to yourself. Never send money or information to a stranger who promises big rewards. That’s always a scam.
  • Pass this information on to a friend. You probably throw away these kinds of letters. But you probably know someone who could use a friendly reminder.
  • Report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Want to stay on top of the latest scams? Get the FTC’s Consumer Alerts delivered to your email inbox. Sign up: ftc.gov/ConsumerAlerts.

Previous articleNashville Symphony to Host the World Premiere of Julia Wolfe’s ‘Her Story’ as Part of Trailblazing Women Program
Next articleTransform Your Backyard Into Your Own Personal Oasis With These Awesome Features
Source Staff
Source Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.