Consumers Nationwide Urged to Beware of QR Code Scams

In response to a growing wave of scams targeting consumers through QR codes, police departments across the nation, alongside the Better Business Bureau (BBB), are issuing urgent warnings. Reports detail how scammers are increasingly using QR codes to direct

unsuspecting users to phishing websites, fraudulent payment portals, and malicious downloads that can infect devices with viruses or malware.

“Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their methods, and QR code fraud is a prime example,” said Robyn Householder, President and CEO of BBB. “It’s crucial for consumers to be cautious when scanning any QR code, especially those from unsolicited

sources or posted in public places. A moment of vigilance can prevent significant financial loss and protect your personal information.”

Recent Scams Involving QR Codes:

Parking Meter Payment Scams: Fraudulent QR codes are being placed on parking meters, leading victims to believe they can conveniently pay for parking. However, after payment, victims may return to find their vehicle has been towed or ticketed, exacerbating

their financial loss.

Cryptocurrency Wallet Scams & Romance Scams: With the rise of cryptocurrency, scammers are building trust with victims over months, eventually convincing them to transfer funds via QR codes to fraudulent digital wallets, resulting in significant financial losses.

losses.

Phishing Scams: QR codes in emails, texts, postal mail, or flyers often direct victims to phishing websites designed to steal personal information or download malware onto their devices.

Utility and Government Impostor Scams: Scammers pose as utility companies or government agencies, demanding immediate payment through QR codes that direct victims to fake portals that mimic official websites.

False Sense of Security: Some scammers incorporate legitimate QR codes in their communications to build trust. This tactic makes victims more likely to follow fraudulent QR codes in subsequent interactions.

How to Protect Yourself from QR Code Scams:

Confirm the QR Code Before Scanning: Always verify that the person or business who sent you the QR code intended to send it. Avoid scanning any QR codes received from unfamiliar sources.

Do Not Open Links from Strangers: Exercise caution when receiving unsolicited messages containing QR codes, especially if they promise gifts or investment opportunities.

Be Wary of Short Links: If a shortened URL appears when you scan a QR code, verify its legitimacy before proceeding. Look closely at the URL to ensure it matches the domain and subdomain of the organization it claims to represent.

Check for Tampering: Be on the lookout for signs of tampering on QR codes posted in public places. If you suspect a QR code has been altered, report it to the business or organization it supposedly represents.

Consumers are encouraged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious QR codes to the BBB and local law enforcement. “We are always available to help. Please send an to email

[email protected] or give call 615-242-4222 and we will assist in any way we can, said Robyn Householder, President & CEO of BBB serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.”

Always report suspected fraud to the BBB by filing a complaint, visiting BBB.org/Scamtracker, and contacting the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at

reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 877-FTC-Help.

