With recent city approval of Costco’s new Murfreesboro location on Warrior Drive and the purchase of 20 acres of land for $2.4 million dollars by the city of Murfreesboro, work has begun on the location.

The store should be completed sometime in late summer or early fall, based on information provided on Murfreesboro.com.

Once open, Murfreesboro’s 154,419 square foot Costco store will provide between 200 and 225 well-paying jobs with excellent benefits according to a presentation given to the city in November 2020 by Cason Bise, president of TischlerBise of Bethesda, Maryland, the developer. Historically, Costco stores have drawn additional retail in surrounding areas.

Costco is being built near the New Salem Highway interchange with Interstate 24 and the new construction will require infrastructure improvements along Warrior Drive, Beasie Road, New Salem Highway, and I-24. According to the proposal given to the Murfreesboro City Council, the developer will complete the improvements to Warrior Drive and Beasie Road, and within a year of opening, the city will complete improvements at the intersection of Warrior Drive and New Salem Highway. The city will also work with Tennessee Department of Transportation to make improvements to the I-24 eastbound ramp at New Salem Highway, build dedicated turn lanes onto Warrior Drive, and eventually a connection between River Rock Boulevard and New Salem Highway with an overpass at I-24, and a bridge over the west fork of the Stones River.

Costco has transformed the retail world, being the first organization to offer a membership

wholesale retail business. According to Costco’s Website, despite their large size and explosive international expansion, they continue to provide a family atmosphere in which their employees thrive and succeed.