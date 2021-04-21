costco store front

With recent city approval of Costco’s new Murfreesboro location on Warrior Drive and the purchase of 20 acres of land for $2.4 million dollars by the city of Murfreesboro, work has begun on the location.

The store should be completed sometime in late summer or early fall, based on information provided on Murfreesboro.com.

Once open, Murfreesboro’s 154,419 square foot Costco store will provide between 200 and 225 well-paying jobs with excellent benefits according to a presentation given to the city in November 2020 by Cason Bise, president of TischlerBise of Bethesda, Maryland, the developer. Historically, Costco stores have drawn additional retail in surrounding areas.

Costco is being built near the New Salem Highway interchange with Interstate 24 and the new construction will require infrastructure improvements along Warrior Drive, Beasie Road, New Salem Highway, and I-24. According to the proposal given to the Murfreesboro City Council, the developer will complete the improvements to Warrior Drive and Beasie Road, and within a year of opening, the city will complete improvements at the intersection of Warrior Drive and New Salem Highway. The city will also work with Tennessee Department of Transportation to make improvements to the I-24 eastbound ramp at New Salem Highway, build dedicated turn lanes onto Warrior Drive, and eventually a connection between River Rock Boulevard and New Salem Highway with an overpass at I-24, and a bridge over the west fork of the Stones River.

Costco has transformed the retail world, being the first organization to offer a membership
wholesale retail business. According to Costco’s Website, despite their large size and explosive international expansion, they continue to provide a family atmosphere in which their employees thrive and succeed.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Greenlight
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you, and start raising financially-smart kids today!
Open your child’s account today.
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Previous articleRutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
Lee Rennick
Lee Rennick has an extensive background in marketing, advertising, pubic relations, and workforce and community development. An information omnivore, she has written articles about everything from ballet shoes to interior design, to some of the newest local scientific research, two plays, and copy for an Addy Award winning hot sauce label.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here