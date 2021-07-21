Lake Forest Community

Road closures are expected in the coming months in the Lake Forest community as crews begin working on installing a new 24” water main. The new water line will help the City keep up with future demand and growth while also alleviating the overall stress on the system.

Each phase closure will be in place for the duration of the work except to local traffic for any homes in the closure area. The work is expected to begin on August 2 and will take several months to complete.

Phase A will begin at the Stones River Road roundabout and is expected to take until the end of September to complete. Stones River Road will be closed from the roundabout to LaVergne Lane. Traffic will be detoured from LaVergne Lane to Davids Way, then to East Nir Shreibman where it will reconnect to the roundabout.

Phase B will continue north along Stones River Road from LaVergne Lane to Lake Forest Drive and is expected to begin at the end of September with the completion of Phase A. There are six (6) phases in total. Additional information about each of the phases will be posted prior to the next phase change.


