Condado Tacos Hosts Instagram Giveaway for Eras Tour Concert Tickets

September 25, 2024 – Condado Tacos, the taco joint featuring clean, craveable and fresh tacos, dips, bowls and margaritas made with fresh purees, is anything but a blank space. The brand features colorful, original mural art interiors painted by local artists along with an energetic vibe, and today Condado is enchanted to announce their exciting giveaway for two tickets to the Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis on Saturday, November 2nd at 7pm at Lucas Oil Stadium. This happens once every few lifetimes.

Indianapolis is the final USA leg of the Eras Tour, the highest- grossing music tour ever, bringing in over a billion dollars worldwide.

The Condado Tacos’ Eras Tour Giveaway contest will run starting today September 25th through October 18th. Guests can enter to win by following the @condadotacos Instagram page, like the post, tag a “Swiftie” and share the post to their story. The winner will receive two tickets to the 11/2 Indianapolis Eras Tour show and a $100 Condado gift card. No need to be named Abby, Clara, or Betty to win.

From 10/28-11/3, Condado Tacos will create their own love story for their Indianapolis dining guests with a limited time Eras inspired margarita, “The Marg Lover,” priced at $10.89 features Strawberry purée with edible glitter, along with a friendship bracelet while supplies last. “The Marg Lover” will also be available as a mocktail, priced at $7.89. “The Marg Lover” cocktail and mocktail will be available from 10/28-11/3 at all 5 Indianapolis Condado locations.

Rules at condadotacos.com/erasgiveaway and the winner will be notified by October 21st via Instagram direct message from the @condadotacos verified page.

