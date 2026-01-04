Composer B Chakoian Jones to Perform at The Parthenon

Nashville composer B Chakoian Jones will release his string quartet, The Great Space, on February 6. The Great Space is the first studio release for Jones, which will be accompanied by four performances in 2026. The album is currently available for pre-order (here).

Originally commissioned for performance in the Parthenon’s Naos room in 2019, the piece has grown into a simple thesis of spacial exploration through multiple mediums, including music performance, dance performance, photography, and videography.

“With The Great Space, I seek to answer the questions of ‘What do we notice about the space we occupy in all our senses? Do we notice the little things? Do we step back and appreciate the grandeur of the spaces we occupy?’” said Jones.

Jones will bring performances to Nashville’s Parthenon on February 8 as part of the Echo Chamber Music Series, followed by performances at Knoxville’s Laurel Theater on February 22, Nashville’s St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on March 24, and Nashville’s Arcade on April 11. Information for these concerts can be found at Jones’s website (here).

Contemporary dancer Becca Hoback joins these performances, broadening the scope of the performance. Becca Hoback explores identity and the emotional body through contemporary dance theater.

