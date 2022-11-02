Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Community’s Assistance Needed in Locating Two Runaway Juveniles in Separate Cases

By Source Staff
From Metro Police

November 1, 2022 – Youth Services detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in helping locate two juveniles in separate runaway cases who walked away from their caregivers during mid-October and have not yet been located.

Jason Hogues, 12, walked away from his Department of Children’s Services placement on October 17. He is known to frequent the Bordeaux area and Cumberland View homes.

Alyssa Nesmith, 15, walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after having an argument with a family member. Efforts to locate her through friends have been unsuccessful thus far.

Anyone seeing Jason or Alyssa, or knowing where they might be, is asked to contact 615-862-8600.

