Community Meetings Kick Off La Vergne Police Chief Search

From City of La Vergne

The City of La Vergne has selected a recruitment firm to begin the nationwide search for a new police chief and they plan to kick things off with two community meetings. The firm, Ralph Andersen & Associates, has been the nationwide leader in public sector executive job recruitments for the past 50 years. CEO Heather Renschler and Chief Daniel Hahn (ret.) will be conducting the search.

Chief Hahn (ret.) will be facilitating two community meetings for any La Vergne residents and/or business owners on April 20 at 7:00 p.m. and April 22 at 11:30 a.m. at the La Vergne Public Library meeting room. These public forums will be to express what La Vergne citizens feel is most important for the community and what they want to see in the next police chief. The firm also plans to meet individually with members of the La Vergne Police Department to conduct a similar survey.

“Since our police chief position has been open I’ve tasked our HR department with finding a recruiting company to assist us with this nationwide search,” says Mayor Jason Cole. “This first step in the process will ensure we have a good vision for what expectations our community and department have for the next police chief.”