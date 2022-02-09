The public is invited to the City Hall Rotunda exhibit reception featuring photography by Walter LeCroy Friday, February 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Regular exhibit hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through February 24, and admission is free.

The exhibit, Six Decades – Five Continents – One Eye, is a retrospective showcasing LeCroy’s artist’s eye and his passion for evolving photographic and printing technology and techniques across decades. His work embodies a lifetime of immortalizing timeless vistas and moments in time, capturing contrasts and commonalities, and bringing them to our attention as they so richly deserve.

For more information about the Walter LeCroy exhibit, contact Lisa Browning, Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation assistant program coordinator at 615-801-2467 or [email protected].

BIO – WALTER LeCROY

Fine art photographer Walter LeCroy’s interest in imaging arts began at an early age and has remained a life-long passion. In the mid-1940’s, at about age ten, he began to develop his own film, making contact prints using a flashlight inside a ruby-colored water glass. Throughout his career as an electronics engineer and entrepreneur, he traveled the world for business and out of personal interest, continuing to photograph everything that captured his imagination.

LeCroy’s longstanding dual interests in photography and electronics made him an early adopter of the new, and now pervasive, digital imaging techniques — first in printing and then in image capture as well. “New technology,” he says, “reinvigorates photography’s traditional role as an art form. It offers exciting new modes of seeing to photographer and viewer alike.” Driven in part by evolving technologies and in part by his innate curiosity, Walter’s artistic vision also evolved through the years. He became particularly drawn to forms and patterns, both in black and white and color, and to what he calls “the world of the small” — above the microscopic, but just below what is clearly visible to us in daily life. “Photographed digitally then printed much larger than life,” he observes, “ordinary objects become almost magical in the form and textures they reveal.”

