Community Invited to Patterson Park Town Hall Meeting

The City of Murfreesboro invites the Patterson Park/Bradyville Pike Community to a Town Hall Meeting Tues., Feb. 11, 2025, 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Olive Branch Church, 1115 Minerva Dr. to discuss a variety of projects, programs, and activities.

Mayor Shane McFarland and representatives of the City of Murfreesboro executive leadership team will be available to answer questions and discuss projects and programs.

Mayor Shane McFarland and City executives will discuss road and development projects, programs, and activities, including Patterson Park Community Center, Medical Center Parkway widening, and Real Time Crime Center

The meeting will include updates on parks, roads, and public safety as well as time for questions from attendees. Recent actions by the Murfreesboro City Council included approval of construction contracts for parks, roads, and public safety improvements, including Patterson Park Community Center, Old Fort Park, and Real Time Crime Center.

