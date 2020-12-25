NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization dedicated to enriching the quality of life in 40 Middle Tennessee counties and beyond, announces $2,426,677 in grants to 350 local nonprofit organizations as part of the 2020 annual grant-making process.
The grants will benefit nonprofit organizations in 29 area counties: Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Franklin, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lawrence, Lincoln, Maury, Montgomery, Moore, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Warren, White, Williamson and Wilson counties.
Grants will serve a wide range of causes, including: food security, arts and humanities, conservation and preservation, environment, education, employment and training, health and human services, housing, economic welfare, and community development.
The average grant size was $6,933.
In January 2020, The Community Foundation marked $1 billion in giving to nonprofits across the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond since its inception in 1991.
“The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and through other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn’t have the impact we do without the many nonprofits offering solutions to our community’s needs and vital services to our neighbors,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “Thanks to the generous support of our donors, and the work of dedicated and talented nonprofits, we are able to fund solutions which address Middle Tennessee’s emerging needs and opportunities.”
Grant recipients in Rutherford County are:
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County. Project Learn: An Educational Enhancement Program
- Branches Recovery Centers. To provide a free support group for women dealing with low self-esteem.
- CASA of Rutherford County, Inc. To provide Christmas gifts to foster children and at-risk children who may be eventually coming into foster care.
- Center for the Arts Inc. The Center for the Arts (CFTA) provides year-round performing arts programs and performance opportunities to youth in Rutherford County.
- Community Helpers of Rutherford County. Community Helpers provides emergency assistance for shelter, warmth, and health to low-income Rutherford County residents during financial crisis.
- Discovery Center at Murfree Spring/Children’s Museum Corp of Rutherford Co. To provide a four-month Artist-in-Residence program for a Tennessee artist and corresponding public programming for Discovery Center visitors.
- Domestic Violence Program, Inc. To provide Sexual Assault Forensic Exams and free supportive services to assist adult victims of sexual assault find hope, healing, and recovery.
- Doors of Hope. To provide wraparound program services for up to 35 clients in our transitional housing program.
- Endure Athletics Foundation. To provide 50 homeless children and youth a fee-free, nine-week summer camp.
- Ethos Youth Ensembles. Ethos provides musically enriching opportunities for student musicians (grades 2-12), the community, and area schools through weekly instruction and concerts.
- Greenhouse Ministries. Greenhouse Ministries is requesting partial funding for four mobile food banks to be held in Rutherford County in 2021.
- Jesse C. Beesley Animal Humane Foundation. To promote care and kindness to animals through affordable spay/neuter services, preventative care, and education about responsible pet ownership.
- Murfreesboro Cold Patrol. To support individuals transitioning from homelessness to housing through mentorship, community support, and social engagement.
- Murfreesboro Muslim Youth Inc. To engage youth in meeting the temporary urgent food and housing needs of 40 or more Murfreesboro residents.
- Possibility Place. To provide social opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
- Read To Succeed. To provide contemporary and relevant books in the hands, hearts and minds of adolescent Rutherford County Middle and High School students.
- Renewed Life Ministries Outreach. To provide fresh, nutritious food for 25 men transitioning from homelessness and addictions to restored life.
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation. To provide the Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital Pediatric Unit with gaming carts to facilitate healing for children and adolescents.
- Smyrna Senior Citizens, Inc. To provide programs that enhance the well-being of senior citizens through exercise and art.
- Special Kids Therapy and Nursing Center. To provide life skills and field trips for youth with special needs, ages 6 to 25 years, through Camp Ability.
- Stepping Stones Safe Haven Inc. To provide shelter and wraparound services to about 100 women and their children.
- Tennessee Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra Association Inc. To educate students in the art of symphonic music through school visits and free concerts with professional musicians.
- The Barnabas Vision, Inc. To provide emergency financial assistance given to over 400 residents of Middle Tennessee.
- The Journey Home. To strengthen our volunteer recruitment and management system for more than 1,500 volunteers annually.
- The Salvation Army of Rutherford County. To provide supportive housing to men, women and families as we strive to help them into permanent housing within 90 days.
- United Way of Rutherford County. To provide books to children under age 5 each month to build a foundation for learning in Rutherford and Cannon counties.