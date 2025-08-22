Commodore Bowling Schedule Announced for 2025-26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Vanderbilt bowling program announced its 2025-26 schedule, which features nine regular season tournaments, including three new events.

The Commodores, entering their 22nd season under head coach John Williamson, open their 2025-26 campaign on Oct. 17 at Youngstown State’s Penguin Classic, a new event for Vandy.

Vanderbilt’s other fall tournaments include Sacred Heart’s Destination Orlando (Oct. 24-26), the Bulldog Classic (Nov. 7-9), hosted by Louisiana Tech, and Tulane’s Colonial Lanes Classic (Nov. 21-23).

After the new year, the Dores’ spring season starts at Sacred Heart’s Northeast Classic (Jan. 16-18), annually one of the largest collegiate bowling tournaments in the country. Vandy, the 2025 event champion, will return to the Prairie View A&M Invitational on Jan. 23-25. The Commodores will compete at the Storm Flyer Classic, hosted by Lewis, on Feb. 6-8 and Nebraska’s Big Red Invitational on Feb. 20-22.

Vanderbilt closes the regular season at home when it host the Music City Classic at the Smyrna Bowling Center in Smyrna, Tennessee, March 6-8.

Postseason action starts March 17 with the Conference USA Championships, held at Colonial Lanes in Harahan, Louisiana.

The Commodores will look to make their 20th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and compete in the NCAA Regional at one of four sites on April 3-4.

The 2026 National Collegiate Bowling Championship will be April 10-11 at Yorktown Lanes in Wickliffe, Ohio.

Vanderbilt advanced to the regional final back-to-back seasons in 2024 and 2025 but ultimately fell short of reaching the NCAA Championship. The last time the Commodores made it to the Final Four was in 2023 when Vandy won the program’s third national championship.

Source: Vanderbilt

