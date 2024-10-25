Coming to Prime Video November 2024

Complete Guide: Everything Coming to Prime Video & Freevee – November 2024
New Original Series & Shows
- Week of Oct 31 – Nov 7
- Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words (Oct 31)
- Citadel: Honey Bunny (Nov 7)
- Look Back (Nov 7)
- Every Minute Counts (Nov 8)
- Week of Nov 14-21
- Cross (Nov 14)
- Wish List Games (Nov 20)
- Cruel Intentions (Nov 21)
- Dinner Club Season 3 (Nov 21)
- Week of Nov 26-29
- It’s In the Game (Nov 26)
- Oshi no Ko (Nov 28)
- The World According To Kaleb: On Tour (Nov 29)
Live Sports Coverage
- NFL on Prime
- Thursday Night Football (Nov 7, 14, 21)
- Black Friday Football: Chiefs vs. Raiders (Nov 29)
- Other Sports
- NWSL Games (Nov 1, 8)
- ONE Fight Night 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug (Nov 9)
Special Events
- Election Night Live with Brian Williams (Nov 5, 5PM ET)
- Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special (Nov 19)
New Original Movies
- Libre (Nov 1)
- My Old Ass (Nov 7)
- The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland (Nov 15)
- Abigail (Nov 19)
- Back to Black (Nov 5)
Subscription Channel Additions
- Silo: Season 2 (Apple TV+, Nov 15)
- Carl the Collector: Season 1 (PBS KIDS, Nov 14)
- Sherwood: Season 2 (BritBox, Nov 14)
- Landman: Season 1 (Paramount+, Nov 17)
- Dune: Prophecy (Max, Nov 17)
- Leonardo da Vinci (PBS, Nov 18)
- The Sex Lives of College Girls: Season 3 (Max, Nov 21)
- Outlander: Season 7 Part 2 (STARZ, Nov 22)
- Get Millie Black: Season 1 (Max, Nov 25)
- Sweethearts (Max, Nov 28)
Classic TV Series
- Bones Seasons 1-12 (2006)
Classic Movies Coming November 1
- Action & Adventure
- A Knight’s Tale (2001)
- Battleship (2012)
- Die Hard (1988)
- The Terminator (1984)
- Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
- Drama & Classics
- The Godfather (1972)
- The Godfather, Part II (1974)
- Good Will Hunting (1998)
- The Theory of Everything (2014)
- Cold Mountain (2003)
- Comedy
- Airplane! (1980)
- Mean Girls (2004)
- School of Rock (2003)
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)
- Boomerang (1992)
- Horror & Thriller
- Carrie (1976)
- Carrie (2013)
- Disturbia (2007)
- House at the End of the Street (2012) – Freevee
- Pan’s Labyrinth (2007)
Later November Movie Additions
- Me Before You (Nov 11)
- UglyDolls (Nov 13) – Freevee
- The Meg (Nov 22)
- Coraline (Nov 24)
- The Secret: Dare to Dream (Nov 28) – Freevee
Freevee Exclusive Additions (Free with ads)
- A Perfect Day (2006)
- Christmas with the Kranks (2004)
- Copshop (2021)
- Earth to Echo (2014)
- Passengers (2016)
- Puss in Boots (2011)
- Rampage (2018)
- She’s the Man (2006)
- The Edge of Seventeen (2016)
- The Lego Movie (2014)
- Think Like a Man (2012)
- Think Like a Man Too (2014)
Holiday Movies & Content
- 12 Days of Christmas Eve (2004)
- Christmas with the Kranks (2004)
- Surviving Christmas (2004)
- Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
- Scrooged (1988)
- The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland (2024)
- Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special (2024)
- Reba McEntire’s Christmas In Tune (2021)
- The Christmas Edition (2020)
Note: All titles are included with Prime membership unless noted as Freevee (free with ads) or specified as part of a subscription channel.
