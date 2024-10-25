Coming to Prime Video November 2024

Complete Guide: Everything Coming to Prime Video & Freevee – November 2024

New Original Series & Shows

  • Week of Oct 31 – Nov 7
    • Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words (Oct 31)
    • Citadel: Honey Bunny (Nov 7)
    • Look Back (Nov 7)
    • Every Minute Counts (Nov 8)
  • Week of Nov 14-21
    • Cross (Nov 14)
    • Wish List Games (Nov 20)
    • Cruel Intentions (Nov 21)
    • Dinner Club Season 3 (Nov 21)
  • Week of Nov 26-29
    • It’s In the Game (Nov 26)
    • Oshi no Ko (Nov 28)
    • The World According To Kaleb: On Tour (Nov 29)

Live Sports Coverage

  • NFL on Prime
    • Thursday Night Football (Nov 7, 14, 21)
    • Black Friday Football: Chiefs vs. Raiders (Nov 29)
  • Other Sports
    • NWSL Games (Nov 1, 8)
    • ONE Fight Night 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug (Nov 9)

Special Events

  • Election Night Live with Brian Williams (Nov 5, 5PM ET)
  • Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special (Nov 19)

New Original Movies

  • Libre (Nov 1)
  • My Old Ass (Nov 7)
  • The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland (Nov 15)
  • Abigail (Nov 19)
  • Back to Black (Nov 5)

Subscription Channel Additions

  • Silo: Season 2 (Apple TV+, Nov 15)
  • Carl the Collector: Season 1 (PBS KIDS, Nov 14)
  • Sherwood: Season 2 (BritBox, Nov 14)
  • Landman: Season 1 (Paramount+, Nov 17)
  • Dune: Prophecy (Max, Nov 17)
  • Leonardo da Vinci (PBS, Nov 18)
  • The Sex Lives of College Girls: Season 3 (Max, Nov 21)
  • Outlander: Season 7 Part 2 (STARZ, Nov 22)
  • Get Millie Black: Season 1 (Max, Nov 25)
  • Sweethearts (Max, Nov 28)

Classic TV Series

  • Bones Seasons 1-12 (2006)

Classic Movies Coming November 1

  • Action & Adventure
    • A Knight’s Tale (2001)
    • Battleship (2012)
    • Die Hard (1988)
    • The Terminator (1984)
    • Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
  • Drama & Classics
    • The Godfather (1972)
    • The Godfather, Part II (1974)
    • Good Will Hunting (1998)
    • The Theory of Everything (2014)
    • Cold Mountain (2003)
  • Comedy
    • Airplane! (1980)
    • Mean Girls (2004)
    • School of Rock (2003)
    • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)
    • Boomerang (1992)
  • Horror & Thriller
    • Carrie (1976)
    • Carrie (2013)
    • Disturbia (2007)
    • House at the End of the Street (2012) – Freevee
    • Pan’s Labyrinth (2007)

Later November Movie Additions

  • Me Before You (Nov 11)
  • UglyDolls (Nov 13) – Freevee
  • The Meg (Nov 22)
  • Coraline (Nov 24)
  • The Secret: Dare to Dream (Nov 28) – Freevee

Freevee Exclusive Additions (Free with ads)

  • A Perfect Day (2006)
  • Christmas with the Kranks (2004)
  • Copshop (2021)
  • Earth to Echo (2014)
  • Passengers (2016)
  • Puss in Boots (2011)
  • Rampage (2018)
  • She’s the Man (2006)
  • The Edge of Seventeen (2016)
  • The Lego Movie (2014)
  • Think Like a Man (2012)
  • Think Like a Man Too (2014)

Holiday Movies & Content

  • 12 Days of Christmas Eve (2004)
  • Christmas with the Kranks (2004)
  • Surviving Christmas (2004)
  • Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
  • Scrooged (1988)
  • The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland (2024)
  • Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special (2024)
  • Reba McEntire’s Christmas In Tune (2021)
  • The Christmas Edition (2020)

Note: All titles are included with Prime membership unless noted as Freevee (free with ads) or specified as part of a subscription channel.

