Coming to Prime Video March 2025

New Releases This March at Prime Video
March 1
- 12 Angry Men (1997)
- 90210 (2009) Seasons 1–5
- A Fistful of Dollars (1967)
- A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)
- Admission (2013)
- All Saints (2017)
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
- Blame It on Rio (1984)
- Blue Velvet (1986)
- Bowfinger (1999)
- Cold Pursuit (2019)
- Contagion (2011)
- Dawn of the Dead (2004)
- Delta Force (1986)
- Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection (1990)
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)
- Doom (2005)
- Easy Money (1983)
- Flawless (1999)
- Fluke (1995)
- For a Few Dollars More (1967)
- Getting Even With Dad (1994)
- Hang ‘Em High (1968)
- Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)
- Hoosiers (1987)
- It’s Complicated (2009)
- Koyaanisqatsi (1982)
- Life (2017)
- Lilies of the Field (1963)
- Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)
- Madagascar (2005)
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
- Michael Clayton (2007)
- Midnight Run (1988)
- Moonlight and Valentino (1995)
- Mystic Pizza (1988)
- Non-Stop (2014)
- Once Upon a Crime (1992)
- Penguins Of Madagascar (2014)
- Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)
- Road House (1989)
- Ronin (1998)
- Rumble Fish (1983)
- Snatch (2001)
- Soul Surfer (2011)
- Starship Troopers (1997)
- Super 8 (2011)
- Tammy (2014)
- The Accountant (2016)
- The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension (1984)
- The Andromeda Strain (1971)
- The Best Man (1999)
- The Front Runner (2018)
- The Good, The Bad & The Ugly (1967)
- The Hurricane (2000)
- The Mule (2018)
- The Night of the Hunter (1955)
- The Rundown (2003)
- Thief (1981)
- Touch of Evil (1958)
- Wargames (1983)
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)
- Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)
March 2
- Nine Bodies in A Mexican Morgue Season 1 (MGM+)
March 3
- Celtics City Season 1 (Max)
March 4
- Reagan (STARZ)
- Smile 2 (2024)
- Thomas Müller—Einer wie keiner (Prime Video Sports)
March 6
- Lil Kev Season 1 (BET+)
- The Magnificent Seven (2016)
March 7
- Heretic (Max)
- Poor Things (2024)
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 (STARZ)
March 9
- Dark Winds Season 3 (AMC+)
- The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 (Max)
March 12
- The Killer’s Game (STARZ)
March 13
- The Parenting (Max)
- Tyler Perry’s Ruthless Season 5 (BET+)
March 14
- Dope Thief Season 1 (Apple TV+)
March 15
- Fast X (STARZ)
March 16
- A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)
- Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)
March 18
- Twisters (2024)
March 19
- Never Let Go (STARZ)
March 20
- Happy Face Season 1 (Paramount+)
- Ludwig Season 1 (BritBox)
March 21
- Sing Sing (Max)
March 22
- Spotlight (2015)
March 23
- Marie Antoinette Season 2 (PBS Masterpiece)
- Sausage Party (2016)
- Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
March 24
- The Fire Inside (MGM+)
March 25
- Transformers One (2024)
March 26
- The Studio Season 1 (Apple TV+)
March 27
- Paul American Season 1 (Max)
March 30
- MobLand Season 1 (Paramount+)
- The Last Anniversary Season 1 (AMC+)
