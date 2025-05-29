Coming to Prime Video June 2025

What’s new on Prime Video in June 2025, including ‘Deep Cover,’ ‘The Chosen: Last Supper,’ and more.
June Streaming Schedule
June 1
- 12 Angry Men (1957)
- Annie (2014)
- At First Sight (1999)
- Bad Teacher (2011)
- Benny & Joon (1993)
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
- Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)
- Billy Madison (1995)
- Bloodsport (1998)
- Brokeback Mountain (2006)
- Capote (2006)
- Chips (2017)
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
- Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
- Daddy Day Care (2003)
- Dead Man Walking (1995)
- Fled (1996)
- Godzilla (2014)
- Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)
- Half Baked (1998)
- Happy Feet (2006)
- Happy Feet Two (2001)
- Heartbreakers (2001)
- Letters From Iwo Jima (2007)
- Life (1999)
- Masters of the Universe (1987)
- Midnight Cowboy (1969)
- Mississippi Burning (1989)
- Moneyball (2011)
- Nanny McPhee (2006)
- Oblivion (2013)
- Platoon (1987)
- Pixels (2015)
- Red Corner (1997)
- Return of the Seven (1966)
- Rings (2017)
- Road House (1989)
- Ronin (1998)
- Serenity (2005)
- Stargate (1994)
- Some Like It Hot (1959)
- The Birdcage (1996)
- The Brothers (2001)
- The Greatest Showman (2017)
- The Magnificent Seven (1960)
- The Perfect Guy (2015)
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
- The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)
- Twins (1988)
- Valkyrie (2008)
- White Chicks (2004)
June 20
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024)
June 21
- Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams (2022)
June 27
- Nosferatu (2024)
June 29
- Another Miss Oh S1 (2016)
- Her Private Life S1 (2019)
- Melting Me Softly S1 (2019)
- Military Prosecutor Doberman S1 (2022)
- Mouse S1 (2020)
- The Heavenly Idol S1 (2023)
- The Killer’s Shopping List S1 (2022)
- Touch Your Heart S1 (2019)
June 30
- XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (2017)
