Coming to Prime Video July 2025

July 2025 Prime Video Streaming Schedule. July 2025 brings an incredible lineup of movies and shows to Prime Video, with something for every viewer. The month kicks off with a massive collection drop on July 1st featuring classic franchises like Fast & Furious, Rocky, and RoboCop alongside acclaimed films such as Gladiator and No Country for Old Men.

July 1

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Baby Boom (1987)

Back to School (1986)

Bandits (2001)

Blown Away (1994)

Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Colors (1988)

Creed II (2018)

Death Warrant (1990)

Double Impact (1991)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Duck Soup (1933)

Every Day (2018)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Fast Five (2011)

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

Gladiator (2000)

Hart’s War (2002)

Hidden Figures (2017)

Hoodlum (1997)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

Into the Blue (2005)

Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

It Came From Outer Space (1953)

K-PAX (2001)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Licorice Pizza (2021)

Little Fockers (2010)

Little Man (2006)

Mad Max (1980)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

No Way Out (1987)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Rings (2017)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Salt (2010)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Sherlock Season 1 (2010)

Shooter Seasons 1–3 (2016)

Teen Wolf (1985)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Apartment (1960)

The Bone Collector (1999)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

The Funhouse (1981)

The Great Train Robbery (1979)

The Horse Soldiers (1959)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Hustle (2019)

The Informant! (2009)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

What’s the Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

Windtalkers (2002)

Witness for the Prosecution (1958)

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (2017)

July 2

Heads of State (2025)

July 4

Game Night (2018)

July 8

Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd (2025)

July 9

Ballard (2025)

Menem (2025)

July 11

Better Man (2025)

One Night in Idaho: The College Murders (2025)

July 15

Uncharted (2022)

July 16

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 (2025)

July 17

Surf Girls: International Season 2 (2025)

July 18

Follow (Juegos de Seducción) (2025)

July 19

Sabotage (2014)

July 21

Justice on Trial (2025)

July 23

Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War Season 2 (2025)

July 25

Wicked (2024)

July 30

War of the Worlds (2005)

