Coming to Prime Video January 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
68

Prime Video – January 2025 Releases by Date

Available Now

  • Red One – Action adventure with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans saving Christmas

January 1

Movies

  • A Quiet Place: Day One
  • American Sniper
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Captain Phillips
  • Do the Right Thing
  • Edge of Tomorrow
  • The LEGO Movie
  • The Social Network
  • Touch

TV Series

  • How to Get Away with Murder (S1-S6)
  • Wild Cards (S1)

FAST Channels

  • MGM Award-Winning Movies Channel

January 2

  • The Rig (Season 2)
  • The Fall Guy

January 3

  • The Front Room (Max)
  • The Way Home (Season 3, Hallmark+)
  • Play & Win FAST Channel

January 7

  • Finding Your Roots (Season 11, PBS)
  • Are You Smarter? FAST Channel
  • Wipeout FAST Channel

January 11-12

  • NFL Wild Card Game (Live)

January 15

  • Monk (Seasons 1-8)
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home (STARZ)

January 16

  • The Calendar Killer
  • Unstoppable
  • Jurassic World

January 17

  • Molly Mae: Behind It All
  • The Liberation
  • Undercover Party Crasher
  • A Different Man (Max)
  • NFL Icons (Season 4, MGM+)
  • Severance (Season 2, Apple TV+)

January 21

  • Blink Twice
  • MGM Celebrates Black Cinema FAST Channel
  • NBA FAST Channel

January 23

  • Harlem (Season 3)
  • Father Brown (Season 12, BritBox)

January 24

  • Guardians of the Galaxy (STARZ)
  • Star Trek: Section 31 (Paramount+)

January 27

  • Tribunal Justice (Season 2)

January 29

  • Mythic Quest (Season 4, Apple TV+)

January 30

  • You’re Cordially Invited

January 31

  • Breach
  • Friday Night Lights
  • Knocked Up (Unrated)
  • Scarface

