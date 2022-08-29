Here is what is coming to Prime Video in September 2022. The journey begins this September! The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power tells the story of Middle-earth’s Second Age, set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books.

Sept. 1

American Ninja Warrior seasons 12-13

Friday Night Lights seasons 1-5

Texicanas

WAGS Miami seasons 1-2

21 Grams

A Family Thing

The Adjustment Bureau

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

American Beauty

American Ninja

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

An American Werewolf in London

Apartment 143

Autumn in New York

Bad Influence

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Sunday

Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows

The Blair Witch Project

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

The Clan

Cold Creek Manor

Crazy Heart

The Descent

The Dilemma

Dust 2 Glory

Employee of the Month

Europa Report

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Failure to Launch

Fight Club

Frontera

The Ghost and the Darkness

Gorky Park

Hard Eight

He Got Game

Heartburn

Here Comes the Devil

How to Train Your Dragon

I Saw The Devil

I’m Still Here

In Time

Instructions Not Included

Intersection

Jason’s Lyric

Juan of the Dead

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Let the Right One In

The Lifeguard

Love Story

Loving Pablo

Mandrill

The Mod Squad

Moonlight & Valentino

Mother!

The Motorcycle Diaries

Mr. Baseball

My Beautiful Laundrette

Night Falls on Manhattan

Open Water

The Out-of-Towners

The Package

Pulse

The Recruit

Reign of Fire

Rescue Dawn

Rings

Role Models

Role Models Unrated

Ronaldo

Rookie of the Year

Roxanne

The Sacrament

Save The Last Dance

Shattered

The Silence of the Lambs

Sin Nombre

Skyfall

Staying Alive

Superstar

Support Your Local Sheriff

The Transporter

Troll Hunter

Uncommon Valor

The Usual Suspects

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Wanted

War of The Worlds

Weekend at Bernie’s

We’re No Angels

Wild Bill

The Young Victoria

Yours, Mine & Ours

Sept. 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — Prime Video Original series premiere

Sept.7

He Is Psychometric

Prison Playbook

Reply 1988

Reply 1994

Search: WWW

Signal

The Crowned Clown

Sept. 9

Aline

Flight/Risk — Prime Video Original documentary premiere

Sept. 15

Thursday Night Football

Sept. 16

Dog

Firebird

Goodnight Mommy — Prime Video Original film premiere

The Outfit

Sept. 19

Heatwave

Sept. 21

Prisma

Sept. 23

September Mornings season 2

Firestarter (2022)

Memory

Sept. 27

Our Idiot Brother

Sept. 30

Jungle

Un Extraño Enemigo season 2

Ambulance (2022)

My Best Friend’s Exorcism

What’s coming to Amazon Freevee in September 2022

Sept. 1

Series

The Suze Orman Show (2002)

Murder, She Wrote (1984)

Murder, She Wrote: A Story to Die For (2000)

Banacek, Seasons 1-2 (1972)

Models of the Runway, seasons 1-2 (2009)

The Rockford Files, seasons 1-6 (1974)

Movies

1917 (2019)

All About My Mother (1999)

Annie (2014)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Broken Embraces (2009)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Criminal (2016)

Cristiada (2012)

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Hidden Figures (2016)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

Leatherheads (2008)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Matador (1986)

Match Point (2005)

Pain and Glory (2019)

Silence (2016)

Stop-Loss (2008)

The Bone Collector (1999)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)

The Longest Ride (2015)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Volver (2006)

Where’s the Money (2017)

Whiplash (2014)

Sept. 11

Movies