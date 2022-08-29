Monday, August 29, 2022
Coming to Prime Video in September 2022

Michael Carpenter
Here is what is coming to Prime Video in September 2022. The journey begins this September! The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power tells the story of Middle-earth’s Second Age, set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books.

Sept. 1

  • American Ninja Warrior seasons 12-13
  • Friday Night Lights seasons 1-5
  • Texicanas
  • WAGS Miami seasons 1-2
  • 21 Grams
  • A Family Thing
  • The Adjustment Bureau
  • The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
  • American Beauty
  • American Ninja
  • American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
  • American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
  • American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
  • An American Werewolf in London
  • Apartment 143
  • Autumn in New York
  • Bad Influence
  • Big Top Pee-Wee
  • Black Sunday
  • Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows
  • The Blair Witch Project
  • Cabin Fever
  • Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
  • The Clan
  • Cold Creek Manor
  • Crazy Heart
  • The Descent
  • The Dilemma
  • Dust 2 Glory
  • Employee of the Month
  • Europa Report
  • The Expendables
  • The Expendables 2
  • The Expendables 3
  • Failure to Launch
  • Fight Club
  • Frontera
  • The Ghost and the Darkness
  • Gorky Park
  • Hard Eight
  • He Got Game
  • Heartburn
  • Here Comes the Devil
  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • I Saw The Devil
  • I’m Still Here
  • In Time
  • Instructions Not Included
  • Intersection
  • Jason’s Lyric
  • Juan of the Dead
  • Legally Blonde
  • Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
  • Let the Right One In
  • The Lifeguard
  • Love Story
  • Loving Pablo
  • Mandrill
  • The Mod Squad
  • Moonlight & Valentino
  • Mother!
  • The Motorcycle Diaries
  • Mr. Baseball
  • My Beautiful Laundrette
  • Night Falls on Manhattan
  • Open Water
  • The Out-of-Towners
  • The Package
  • Pulse
  • The Recruit
  • Reign of Fire
  • Rescue Dawn
  • Rings
  • Role Models
  • Role Models Unrated
  • Ronaldo
  • Rookie of the Year
  • Roxanne
  • The Sacrament
  • Save The Last Dance
  • Shattered
  • The Silence of the Lambs
  • Sin Nombre
  • Skyfall
  • Staying Alive
  • Superstar
  • Support Your Local Sheriff
  • The Transporter
  • Troll Hunter
  • Uncommon Valor
  • The Usual Suspects
  • Van Wilder: Freshman Year
  • Vicky Cristina Barcelona
  • Wanted
  • War of The Worlds
  • Weekend at Bernie’s
  • We’re No Angels
  • Wild Bill
  • The Young Victoria
  • Yours, Mine & Ours

Sept. 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — Prime Video Original series premiere

Sept.7

  • He Is Psychometric
  • Prison Playbook
  • Reply 1988
  • Reply 1994
  • Search: WWW
  • Signal
  • The Crowned Clown

Sept. 9

  • Aline
  • Flight/Risk — Prime Video Original documentary premiere

Sept. 15

  • Thursday Night Football

Sept. 16

  • Dog
  • Firebird
  • Goodnight Mommy — Prime Video Original film premiere
  • The Outfit

Sept. 19

  • Heatwave

Sept. 21

  • Prisma

Sept. 23

  • September Mornings season 2
  • Firestarter (2022)
  • Memory

Sept. 27

  • Our Idiot Brother

Sept. 30

  • Jungle
  • Un Extraño Enemigo season 2
  • Ambulance (2022)
  • My Best Friend’s Exorcism

What’s coming to Amazon Freevee in September 2022

Sept. 1

Series

  • The Suze Orman Show (2002)
  • Murder, She Wrote (1984)
  • Murder, She Wrote: A Story to Die For (2000)
  • Banacek, Seasons 1-2 (1972)
  • Models of the Runway, seasons 1-2 (2009)
  • The Rockford Files, seasons 1-6 (1974)

Movies

  • 1917 (2019)
  • All About My Mother (1999)
  • Annie (2014)
  • As Good as It Gets (1997)
  • Bad Teacher (2011)
  • Broken Embraces (2009)
  • Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
  • Charlie’s Angels (2000)
  • Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)
  • Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
  • Criminal (2016)
  • Cristiada (2012)
  • Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)
  • God’s Not Dead (2014)
  • Happy Feet (2006)
  • Happy Feet Two (2011)
  • Hidden Figures (2016)
  • Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)
  • Leatherheads (2008)
  • Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
  • Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)
  • Matador (1986)
  • Match Point (2005)
  • Pain and Glory (2019)
  • Silence (2016)
  • Stop-Loss (2008)
  • The Bone Collector (1999)
  • The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)
  • The Longest Ride (2015)
  • There’s Something About Mary (1998)
  • Volver (2006)
  • Where’s the Money (2017)
  • Whiplash (2014)

Sept. 11

Movies

  • How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

