Here is what is coming to Prime Video in September 2022. The journey begins this September! The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power tells the story of Middle-earth’s Second Age, set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books.
Sept. 1
- American Ninja Warrior seasons 12-13
- Friday Night Lights seasons 1-5
- Texicanas
- WAGS Miami seasons 1-2
- 21 Grams
- A Family Thing
- The Adjustment Bureau
- The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
- American Beauty
- American Ninja
- American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
- American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
- American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
- An American Werewolf in London
- Apartment 143
- Autumn in New York
- Bad Influence
- Big Top Pee-Wee
- Black Sunday
- Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows
- The Blair Witch Project
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
- The Clan
- Cold Creek Manor
- Crazy Heart
- The Descent
- The Dilemma
- Dust 2 Glory
- Employee of the Month
- Europa Report
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- Failure to Launch
- Fight Club
- Frontera
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- Gorky Park
- Hard Eight
- He Got Game
- Heartburn
- Here Comes the Devil
- How to Train Your Dragon
- I Saw The Devil
- I’m Still Here
- In Time
- Instructions Not Included
- Intersection
- Jason’s Lyric
- Juan of the Dead
- Legally Blonde
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
- Let the Right One In
- The Lifeguard
- Love Story
- Loving Pablo
- Mandrill
- The Mod Squad
- Moonlight & Valentino
- Mother!
- The Motorcycle Diaries
- Mr. Baseball
- My Beautiful Laundrette
- Night Falls on Manhattan
- Open Water
- The Out-of-Towners
- The Package
- Pulse
- The Recruit
- Reign of Fire
- Rescue Dawn
- Rings
- Role Models
- Role Models Unrated
- Ronaldo
- Rookie of the Year
- Roxanne
- The Sacrament
- Save The Last Dance
- Shattered
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Sin Nombre
- Skyfall
- Staying Alive
- Superstar
- Support Your Local Sheriff
- The Transporter
- Troll Hunter
- Uncommon Valor
- The Usual Suspects
- Van Wilder: Freshman Year
- Vicky Cristina Barcelona
- Wanted
- War of The Worlds
- Weekend at Bernie’s
- We’re No Angels
- Wild Bill
- The Young Victoria
- Yours, Mine & Ours
Sept. 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — Prime Video Original series premiere
Sept.7
- He Is Psychometric
- Prison Playbook
- Reply 1988
- Reply 1994
- Search: WWW
- Signal
- The Crowned Clown
Sept. 9
- Aline
- Flight/Risk — Prime Video Original documentary premiere
Sept. 15
- Thursday Night Football
Sept. 16
- Dog
- Firebird
- Goodnight Mommy — Prime Video Original film premiere
- The Outfit
Sept. 19
- Heatwave
Sept. 21
- Prisma
Sept. 23
- September Mornings season 2
- Firestarter (2022)
- Memory
Sept. 27
- Our Idiot Brother
Sept. 30
- Jungle
- Un Extraño Enemigo season 2
- Ambulance (2022)
- My Best Friend’s Exorcism
What’s coming to Amazon Freevee in September 2022
Sept. 1
Series
- The Suze Orman Show (2002)
- Murder, She Wrote (1984)
- Murder, She Wrote: A Story to Die For (2000)
- Banacek, Seasons 1-2 (1972)
- Models of the Runway, seasons 1-2 (2009)
- The Rockford Files, seasons 1-6 (1974)
Movies
- 1917 (2019)
- All About My Mother (1999)
- Annie (2014)
- As Good as It Gets (1997)
- Bad Teacher (2011)
- Broken Embraces (2009)
- Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
- Charlie’s Angels (2000)
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)
- Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
- Criminal (2016)
- Cristiada (2012)
- Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)
- God’s Not Dead (2014)
- Happy Feet (2006)
- Happy Feet Two (2011)
- Hidden Figures (2016)
- Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)
- Leatherheads (2008)
- Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
- Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)
- Matador (1986)
- Match Point (2005)
- Pain and Glory (2019)
- Silence (2016)
- Stop-Loss (2008)
- The Bone Collector (1999)
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)
- The Longest Ride (2015)
- There’s Something About Mary (1998)
- Volver (2006)
- Where’s the Money (2017)
- Whiplash (2014)
Sept. 11
Movies
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)