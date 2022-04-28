Prime Video is kicking off the summer season early and bringing the heat with a fiery slate of fresh titles from all-new Originals to returning fan favorites. Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in May 2022.

AVAILABLE MAY 1

Independence Day (1996)

Tombstone (1993)

Open Range (2003)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

The Guardian (2006)

Office Space (1999)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

Taken (2008)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Hitman (2007)

Red Tails (2012)

Sideways (2021)

Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Fat Albert (2004)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn (2014)

Tangerine (2015)

Europa Report (2013)

Blackfish (2013)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Fargo (1996)

AVAILABLE MAY 27

Emergency (2022)

Kick Like Tayla (2022)

TV SERIES

AVAILABLE MAY 1

Blue Clues S1 (1999)

AVAILABLE MAY 6

The Wilds S2 (2022)

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith S1 (2022)

AVAILABLE MAY 13

The Kids in the Hall S1 (2022)

AVAILABLE MAY 18

Lovestruck High (2022)

AVAILABLE MAY 19

Bang Bang Baby S1, Part 2 (2022)

AVAILABLE MAY 20