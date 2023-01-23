This February, romance is in the air and Prime Video is bringing you all the series and movies you’ll love. Here is what is coming to Prime Video in February 2023.
February 1
- A Night at the Roxbury
- Alex Cross
- Almost Famous
- Are We There Yet?
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- The Best Man
- The Breadwinner
- The Call
- Chaplin
- Children of Heaven
- Devil in a Blue Dress
- The Dilemma
- Downhill Racer
- Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
- Exposed
- Food, Inc.
- Four Brothers
- French Postcards
- From Justin To Kelly
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation
- The Glass Shield
- Heaven Can Wait
- The Help
- The Hustle
- I, Robot
- Inside Man
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Kevin Hart Let Me Explain
- King Kong (1976)
- The Last Song
- Life Partners
- Madea’s Witness Protection
- Nacho Libre
- Never Been Kissed
- P.S. I Love You
- Prophecy
- Race For You Life, Charlie Brown
- Rambo
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut)
- Sarafina!
- Scary Movie 4
- Seabiscuit
- Shaft (2000)
- Shrek
- Shrek 2
- Something Wild
- Soul Food
- Southside With You
- Sugar
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
- Tsotsi
- Turbulence
- Tyson
- Underclassman
- Venus and Serena
- White House Down
- Who’s Your Caddy?
February 3
- Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
- Harlem Season 2
February 7
- Beast
- Brian and Charles
February 8
- Are We Done Yet?
February 9
- Crank
February 10
- Somebody I Used to Know
February 11
- If I Stay
February 14
- Halloween Ends
February 17
- Three Thousand Years of Longing
- Carnival Row Season 2
- The Head of Joaquín Murrieta
February 19
- A Simple Favor
February 21
- Smile
February 22
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
February 24
- The Consultant
- Die Hart