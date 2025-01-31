Coming to Prime Video February 2025

Prime Video’s Complete February 2025 Release Schedule
Here’s everything coming to Prime Video in February 2025:
FEBRUARY 1
- PBS on Prime Video (2025) [TV Series]
- 50 First Dates (2004)
- A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
- Along Came Polly (2004)
- Annie (2014)
- Arctic (2019)
- Because I Said So (2007)
- Birdman Of Alcatraz (1962)
- Bowling for Columbine (2002)
- Breach (2007)
- Capote (2006)
- Dances with Wolves (1990)
- De-Lovely (2004)
- Duel At Diablo (1966)
- Fargo (1996)
- Fiddler On the Roof (1971)
- Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
- Friday Night Lights (2004)
- Friends with Benefits (2011)
- Gang Related (1997)
- Get Shorty (1995)
- Ghost World (2001)
- Gridiron Gang (2006)
- Groundhog Day (1993)
- Heartbreakers (2001)
- I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1989)
- Irma La Douce (1963)
- It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)
- Jason’s Lyric (1994)
- Just Friends (2005)
- Knocked Up (2007)
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover (1982)
- Lakeview Terrace (2008)
- Lars and the Real Girl (2007)
- Leap Year (2010)
- Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
- Legally Blonde (2001)
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)
- Legally Blondes (2009)
- Love Field (1993)
- Married to the Mob (1988)
- Midnight Cowboy (1969)
- Milk (2009)
- Mod Squad (1999)
- Moonstruck (1988)
- Mr. Deeds (2002)
- Pitch Black (2000)
- Platoon (1987)
- Red River (1948)
- Repo Men (2010)
- Rescue Dawn (2007)
- Riddick (2013)
- Rob Roy (1995)
- Running Scared (2006)
- Sarafina! (1992)
- Saved! (2004)
- Sayonara (1957)
- Scarface (1983)
- Six Degrees of Separation (1993)
- Southside With You (2016)
- Teen Witch (1989)
- The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)
- That Awkward Moment (2014)
- The Barefoot Contessa (1954)
- The Big Country (1958)
- The Birdcage (1996)
- The Bridges Of Madison County (1995)
- The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)
- The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
- The Five-Year Engagement (2012)
- The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981)
- The Madness Of King George (1994)
- The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
- The Mighty Quinn (1989)
- The Nutty Professor (1996)
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
- The Wedding Date (2005)
- Throw Momma From the Train (1987)
- Undercover Brother (2002)
- Untamed Heart (1993)
- Uptown Girls (2003)
- West Side Story (1961)
- Witness For The Prosecution (1958)
FEBRUARY 2
- Past Lives (2023)
- The Meg (2018)
FEBRUARY 4
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)
FEBRUARY 6
- Clean Slate (2025) [TV Series]
- Invincible Season 3 (2025) [TV Series]
FEBRUARY 7
- ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2025) [TV Series]
- Blue Period (2024)
- Contigo en el futuro (2025)
- Broken Rage (2025)
- My Fault: London (2025)
FEBRUARY 11
- 50,000 First Dates: A True Story (2025) [TV Series]
- Dino Dex Part 2 (2025) [TV Series]
FEBRUARY 12
- Sweethearts (2025) [TV Series]
FEBRUARY 13
- George Lopez: Muy Católico (2025) [TV Series]
- Dìdi (弟弟) (2024)
FEBRUARY 15
- Next Goal Wins (2023)
FEBRUARY 18
- House of David (2025) [TV Series]
- Su Majestad (2025) [TV Series]
FEBRUARY 20
- Reacher Season 3 (2025) [TV Series]
