Coming to Prime Video February 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
178

Prime Video’s Complete February 2025 Release Schedule

Here’s everything coming to Prime Video in February 2025:

FEBRUARY 1

  • PBS on Prime Video (2025) [TV Series]
  • 50 First Dates (2004)
  • A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
  • Along Came Polly (2004)
  • Annie (2014)
  • Arctic (2019)
  • Because I Said So (2007)
  • Birdman Of Alcatraz (1962)
  • Bowling for Columbine (2002)
  • Breach (2007)
  • Capote (2006)
  • Dances with Wolves (1990)
  • De-Lovely (2004)
  • Duel At Diablo (1966)
  • Fargo (1996)
  • Fiddler On the Roof (1971)
  • Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
  • Friday Night Lights (2004)
  • Friends with Benefits (2011)
  • Gang Related (1997)
  • Get Shorty (1995)
  • Ghost World (2001)
  • Gridiron Gang (2006)
  • Groundhog Day (1993)
  • Heartbreakers (2001)
  • I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1989)
  • Irma La Douce (1963)
  • It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)
  • Jason’s Lyric (1994)
  • Just Friends (2005)
  • Knocked Up (2007)
  • Lady Chatterley’s Lover (1982)
  • Lakeview Terrace (2008)
  • Lars and the Real Girl (2007)
  • Leap Year (2010)
  • Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
  • Legally Blonde (2001)
  • Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)
  • Legally Blondes (2009)
  • Love Field (1993)
  • Married to the Mob (1988)
  • Midnight Cowboy (1969)
  • Milk (2009)
  • Mod Squad (1999)
  • Moonstruck (1988)
  • Mr. Deeds (2002)
  • Pitch Black (2000)
  • Platoon (1987)
  • Red River (1948)
  • Repo Men (2010)
  • Rescue Dawn (2007)
  • Riddick (2013)
  • Rob Roy (1995)
  • Running Scared (2006)
  • Sarafina! (1992)
  • Saved! (2004)
  • Sayonara (1957)
  • Scarface (1983)
  • Six Degrees of Separation (1993)
  • Southside With You (2016)
  • Teen Witch (1989)
  • The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)
  • That Awkward Moment (2014)
  • The Barefoot Contessa (1954)
  • The Big Country (1958)
  • The Birdcage (1996)
  • The Bridges Of Madison County (1995)
  • The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)
  • The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
  • The Five-Year Engagement (2012)
  • The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981)
  • The Madness Of King George (1994)
  • The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
  • The Mighty Quinn (1989)
  • The Nutty Professor (1996)
  • The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
  • The Wedding Date (2005)
  • Throw Momma From the Train (1987)
  • Undercover Brother (2002)
  • Untamed Heart (1993)
  • Uptown Girls (2003)
  • West Side Story (1961)
  • Witness For The Prosecution (1958)

FEBRUARY 2

  • Past Lives (2023)
  • The Meg (2018)

FEBRUARY 4

  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

FEBRUARY 6

  • Clean Slate (2025) [TV Series]
  • Invincible Season 3 (2025) [TV Series]

FEBRUARY 7

  • ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2025) [TV Series]
  • Blue Period (2024)
  • Contigo en el futuro (2025)
  • Broken Rage (2025)
  • My Fault: London (2025)

FEBRUARY 11

  • 50,000 First Dates: A True Story (2025) [TV Series]
  • Dino Dex Part 2 (2025) [TV Series]

FEBRUARY 12

  • Sweethearts (2025) [TV Series]

FEBRUARY 13

  • George Lopez: Muy Católico (2025) [TV Series]
  • Dìdi (弟弟) (2024)

FEBRUARY 15

  • Next Goal Wins (2023)

FEBRUARY 18

  • House of David (2025) [TV Series]
  • Su Majestad (2025) [TV Series]

FEBRUARY 20

  • Reacher Season 3 (2025) [TV Series]

