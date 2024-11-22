Complete Guide: Everything Coming to Prime Video December 2024.
New Amazon Originals
Series & Specials
- Jack in Time for Christmas (Dec 3) – Holiday special featuring Jack Whitehall stranded in USA with celebrity appearances by Michael Bublé, Dave Bautista, Rebel Wilson, Jimmy Fallon
- Pop Culture Jeopardy! (Dec 4) – Team quiz show hosted by Colin Jost with $300,000 prize
- Angry Birds Mystery Island Part 3 (Dec 3) – Animated series following Hatchling characters on mysterious island
- Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story (Dec 5) – Four-part documentary exposé on Lisa Frank Inc.
- Secret Level (Dec 10) – Adult-animated anthology about video games from LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS creators
- The Red Virgin (Dec 5) – True story of Hildegart and her controlling mother
- The Sticky (Dec 6) – Series about the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist starring Margo Martindale
- Culpa Tuya (Dec 27) – Sequel to Culpa Mía following Noah and Nick’s relationship
- ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chief’s Clothing (Dec 23) – True crime doc about Chiefs superfan/bank robber
- Beast Games (Dec 19) – MrBeast competition series with 1,000 contestants for $5M prize
Live Sports
- Thursday Night Football: Dec 5 (Packers vs Lions), Dec 12 (Rams vs 49ers), Dec 19 (Browns vs Bengals), Dec 26 (Seahawks vs Bears)
- ONE Fight Night 26: Dec 6 (Lee vs. Rasulov)
TV Series
Available December 1
- All The Queen’s Men (S1-S3)
- Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (S1-S8)
- Babylon 5 (S1-S5)
- Falcon Crest (S1-S9)
- Hatfields & McCoys
- Knots Landing (S1-S14)
- Nikita (S1-S4)
- Nip/Tuck (S1-S7)
- Sisters (S1-S6)
Movies
Available December 1
- A Haunting in Venice (2023)
- A Scanner Darkly (2006)
- After Hours (1985)
- Alexander the Great (1956)
- All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)
- Almost Famous (2000)
- Amistad (1997)
- An All Dogs Christmas Carol (1998)
- An Inconvenient Truth (2006)
- Anger Management (2003)
- Back to School (1986)
- BALLS OUT (2015)
- Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice Ultimate Edition (2016)
- Bio-Dome (1996)
- Born to be Wild (1995)
- Bulletproof Monk (2003)
- Cadillac Man (1990)
- Child’s Play (1988)
- Chorus Line (1985)
- Cop Land (1997)
- Critters (1986)
- Death on the Nile (2022)
- Deep Cover (1992)
- Dick (1999)
- Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite (1972)
- El Cantante (2007)
- Fatal Attraction (1987)
- Ghost Town (2008)
- Green Room (2016)
- Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
- Hansel and Gretel (1987)
- Havoc (2005)
- Hellraiser III-VII
- Hercules (1983)
- Hostile Witness (1969)
- Hot Under The Collar (1992)
- If Looks Could Kill (2016)
- Imagine That (2009)
- Jackie Chan’s First Strike (1997)
- Joker (2019)
- Justice League (2017)
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)
- Last Vegas (2013)
- Lawman (1971)
- Lions for Lambs (2007)
- Lost & Found (2017)
- Major League (1989)
- Mata Hari (1931)
- Men at Work (1990)
- Miami Blues (1990)
- Monster Trucks (2017)
- Mr. Nanny (1993)
- Murder on The Orient Express (2017)
- Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986)
- Once Upon A Time In The West (1969)
- One Crazy Summer (1986)
- Osmosis Jones (2001)
- Out of Time (2003)
- Overnight Delivery (2016)
- Paycheck (2003)
- Pet Sematary Two (1992)
- Pocketful of Miracles (1961)
- Rain Man (1988)
- Red Dawn (1984)
- Revolutionary Road (2009)
- Road to Perdition (2002)
- Sabrina (1954)
- Shooter (2007)
- Sicario (2015)
- Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)
- Soapdish (1991)
- Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)
- Stop-Loss (2008)
- SubUrbia (1997)
- Tank Girl (1995)
- TEEN WOLF (1985)
- The 11th Hour (2015)
- The Adventures of Pluto Nash (2002)
- The Art of War (2000)
- The Batman (2022)
- The Battle of Britain (1969)
- The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
- The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)
- The Golden Child (1986)
- The Great Train Robbery (2013)
- The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996)
- The Land that Time Forgot (1975)
- The Last Waltz (1978)
- The Perfect Holiday (2007)
- The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes (1970)
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1968 & 1999)
- The Untouchables (1987)
- The Warriors (1979)
- The Witches (1990)
- The Wood (1999)
- Thelma & Louise (1991)
- Total Recall (1990)
- Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983)
- Under Fire (1983)
- Vision Quest (1985)
- Walking Tall (2004)
- With Honors (1994)
- Witness (1985)
Later in December
- The Bikeriders (Dec 10)
- Knives Out (Dec 11)
- Beau Is Afraid (Dec 13)
- The Creator (Dec 19)
- The Equalizer 2 (Dec 25)
- When You Finish Saving the World (Dec 27)
- A Quiet Place: Day One (Dec 31)
Prime Video Channel Additions
Subscription Channels
- Hallmark+: Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story (Nov 30)
- STARZ:
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (Dec 1)
- The Fabelmans (Dec 11)
- MGM+: Earth Abides Season 1 (Dec 1)
- Great American Pure Flix: Home Sweet Christmas (Dec 1)
- Acorn TV: Dalgliesh Season 3 (Dec 2)
- Max:
- Creature Commandos Season 1 (Dec 5)
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Dec 6)
- Joker: Folie à Deux (Dec 13)
- BritBox:
- Joan Season 1 (Dec 5)
- Shetland Season 9 (Dec 11)
- The Jetty Season 1 (Dec 13)
- ViX Premium: Jenni (Dec 6)
- ALLBLK: Love During Lockup Season 3 (Dec 13)
- Paramount+ with Showtime: Dexter: Original Sin Season 1 (Dec 15)
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!