Coming to Prime Video August 2025

Everything Coming to Prime Video in August 2025: Complete Release Calendar

Get ready for an action-packed month! Here’s your comprehensive guide to every single movie, show, and documentary arriving on Prime Video throughout August 2025.

August 1

30 Rock Seasons 1–7 (2006)

A Guy Thing (2003)

Big Fat Liar (2002)

Blow Out (1981)

Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues (2025)

Cape Fear (1991)

Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Conan the Destroyer (1984)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Death Race (2008)

Death Race (Unrated) (2008)

Duck, You Sucker! A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)

Hazlo como hombre (2017)

Hercules (2014)

Howard the Duck (1986)

King Solomon’s Mines (1985)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022)

Lone Survivor (2013)

Love Actually (2003)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Mermaids (1990)

Miami Vice (2006)

Mr. Mom (1983)

Navy SEALS (1990)

Only the Brave (2017)

Out of Time (2003)

Over the Top (1987)

Overboard (2018)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Raging Bull (1980)

Ranchlands Season 1 (2019)

Red Dragon (2002)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Sleepover (2004)

Something New (2006)

Stigmata (1999)

The Alamo (2004)

The Battle of Britain (1969)

The Return of the Living Dead (1985)

The Strangers (2008)

Transformers (2007)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Walking Tall (2004)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

Wrath of Man (2021)

Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)

August 2

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

August 6

My Dead Boyfriend (2016)

The Pickup (2025)

August 7

Taurasi (2025)

August 11

Father Stu (2022)

August 13

Butterfly Season 1 (2025)

Run the Tide (2016)

Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2 (2025)

August 15

Betty la Fea: La Historia Continúa Season 2 (2025)

The Siege at Thorn High (2025)

August 16

Creed (2015)

August 18

Homefront (2013)

August 20

Pocket Listing (2016)

The Map That Leads to You (2025)

August 21

Thursday Night Football (2025)

August 22

The Intern (2015)

Wolf Man (2025)

August 29

Last Breath (2025)

August 30

Hannibal Seasons 1–3 (2013)

